United Athletics Series End in Lagos

Over 500 students from schools across the local government and local council development areas of Lagos participated in a one-day United athletics series

The series put together by Culture Rush in collaboration with School Games, LASUBEB and the Lagos State Sports Commission was to discover talents in the track and field event for both Lagos State and the country at large

The series which took place at UNILAG Sports Center stadium of the University of Lagos saw participants compete in 100 meters, 200 meters, 400 meters, 4×400 meters relay and long jump in the boys and girls’ category. Organiser of the championship

AdeyemiEgbeoluwa, says the decision to embark on the event was for early discovery of talents at the grassroots level who would be nurtured to take over from the ageing ones even as he commended the Lagos State Sports Commission and the State’s Universal Basic Education Board ( SUBEB) for their support.

He explained that there’s plan to have an U-14, U-15 and U-16 categories and to also establish an academy where the selected children will be camped and trained to become world beaters in athletics.

He expressed happiness with the spirit of sportsmanship and enthusiasm expressed by the children even as he promised to leverage on the successes recorded to move athletics forward at the grassroots level.

“My decision to organise the championship is based on the fact that we pay attention to athletes in secondary schools, institutions of higher learning while in the actual fact we are supposed to start from the primary schools in order to correct the link and discover these athletes early enough to nurture them to stardom as is done in other climes.

“ What you’re witnessing today is the U-13 version because we want to catch them very early. We also plan to have an U-14, U-15 and U-16 series and there’s no going back on our plan to make Lagos State the hub of athletics not only in Nigeria but the entire West African sub- region”, he stressed.

In her remark, Director School Sports Lagos State Dr. MrsOluyomiOluwasanmi said the championship is in line with the state’s plan of ensuring that students combine education with sports, promising that it will be sustained as it will lead to further grassroots sports development in the state.

Education Secretary of Lagos Island Local Government Area, TijaniTajudeen as well as a board member of Lagos State Universal Education Board, Babatunde AdewaleJimoh in their separate remarks described the championship as a good initiative capable of helping in the development of athletics at the grassroots level, noting that they will continue to support it.

Some of the children commended the organiser for the noble initiative which they said gave them opportunity to compete with other students from all parts of the state with an appeal to make it an annual event

At the end of the day, certificates and medals were awarded to the winners.