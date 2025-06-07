Tributes Pour in as Former CJN, Uwais Dies at 88

*Tinubu, Buhari, Kekere-Ekun, Barau, northern governors, Anyaoku, senior lawyers mourn

Renew call for electoral reform

President Bola Tinubu and former President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, paid glowing tribute to former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), late Justice Mohammed Lawal Uwais, who died at the age of 88.



Likewise, the Supreme Court of Nigeria, led by the CJN, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, northern governors, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, senior lawyers, including a former Attorney General of the Federation, Chief Bayo Ojo, paid glowing tributes to the late Uwais, who died yesterday, describing him as a distinguished jurist who made lasting contributions to Nigeria’s justice system.



Confirming his passage, the Uwais family said in a statement wrote: “Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilaihir Rajiun. It is with a heavy heart, full of gratitude to Allah Subahanahu Wata’ala, that we announce the passing away of our father, Justice Muhammadu Lawal Uwais, former Chief Justice of the Federation.”

Born on June 12, 1936, in Zaria, Kaduna State, Justice Uwais was a towering figure in Nigeria’s legal landscape.



Known for his integrity, intellect, and dedication to reform, his career spanned more than four decades of public service.



He was called to the Bar at the Middle Temple in London in 1963 and began his legal career as a State Counsel in Northern Nigeria.



He was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1979 and became Chief Justice of Nigeria in 1995, a position he held until his retirement in 2006.



Justice Uwais was a staunch advocate for judicial independence and led major efforts to reform Nigeria’s electoral and legal systems.



In 2007, President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua appointed him to chair the Presidential Electoral Reform Committee, which produced the landmark “Uwais Report.”

That report recommended far-reaching reforms, including the creation of an Independent Electoral Offences Commission and a more transparent process for appointing the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).



Highly regarded for his humility and principled leadership, Justice Uwais is survived by his wife, Mrs. Maryam Uwais, a lawyer and human rights advocate who served as Special Adviser and Coordinator of the National Social Investment Programmes under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Tinubu in mourning the Ex-CJN, said the nation has lost a phenomenal jurist and statesman who served Nigeria with honour, courage and exceptional integrity.



Tinubu in the tribute stated, inter alia: “I join family members, friends, proteges and well-meaning Nigerians in mourning this respected patriot and statesman, who passed away today as we mark Eid-Al-Adha.

“Many remarkable highpoints hallmarked Justice Uwais’ illustrious career on the bench. He superintended the Judiciary at a challenging time in our history with tact, patience, and a sense of duty. This stabilising role helped usher in the current democratic dispensation, which he had the distinct honour of ushering in as the Chief Justice of Nigeria, who swore in the elected president on May 29, 1999.

“In retirement, the federal government called upon Justice Uwais to head a panel to investigate the conduct of our elections. Given his pedigree and personal integrity, he was the right person for that onerous assignment.

“Not surprisingly, Justice Uwais led the panel to produce a critical report that contained a detailed prognosis of our electoral system.

“In active service and retirement, the late Justice Uwais maintained a dignified persona, earning him respect beyond his immediate constituency.

“May God Almighty accept the soul of Justice Uwais and admit him to Jannatul Firdaus.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Uwais family, the government and the people of Kaduna State, as well as the members of the Nigerian Judiciary, over the death of this colossus.”

Also, former President Buhari condoled Nigerians following the demise of the former CJN.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, the ex-president, said he was pained by the passing of the late CJN, “who had a distinguished career as a lawyer and a judge.

He stressed that as the head of the nation’s judiciary, Justice Uwais made notable contributions in bringing justice closer to the people.

According to Buhari: “He was admired for his compassion and justice. He made important contributions towards making Nigeria‘s democratic fabric stronger. He will always be remembered by countless people for his emphasis on a meticulous approach to law as a judge and a member of the Council of States.

“I extend by heartfelt condolences to his family members, relatives, and friends who are grieving his loss as we all are.”

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, expressed sadness over the death of the former CJN.

Barau, in a statement by his media aide, Ismail Mudashir, said the late jurist dedicated his life to the development of Nigeria’s jurisprudence.

Part of the statement read, “Beyond the bench, he chaired the landmark Electoral Reform Committee, which delivered a visionary report advocating for critical reforms.

“They included the establishment of independent commissions for electoral offences, Constituency Delimitation, and Political Parties Regulation, among others.

“Justice Uwais dedicated his life to the development of Nigeria’s jurisprudence and nation-building. His legacy endures in the structures he helped design and the moral clarity he brought to Nigeria’s legal and electoral systems,” he said.

The CJN, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, in a statement yesterday, said she received the news of the death of the former CJN, “with sadness but also with gratitude to Almighty God for a life of impact,” lived by Uwais.

According to Kekere-Ekun, Justice Uwais was a towering figure in Nigeria’s legal and judicial history, and an erudite jurist, visionary reformer, and statesman whose contributions to the development of constitutional law, judicial independence, and democratic governance will forever remain etched in the annals of our national life.

She stated that the late CJN distinguished himself by his unwavering commitment to justice, courage in the defence of the rule of law, and the clarity and scholarship of his judgments.

“His post-retirement service, including chairing the Electoral Reform Committee, further affirmed his deep love for country and passion for institutional integrity,” she added.

Similarly, the Supreme Court of Nigeria, in a separate statement issued by the Director of Information and Public Relations, Dr. Festus Akande, expressed its deepest condolences to the family of the late CJN during this moment of grief.

“We honour his tireless dedication to the rule of law and the improvement of the Nigerian judiciary, values for which he will always be remembered.

“Hon. Justice Uwais’s professional achievements and unwavering commitment to justice have had a lasting impact on Nigeria’s legal landscape. He will be sorely missed by colleagues, friends, and the many lives he touched throughout his career,” Akande said.

Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) and Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammadu Yahaya, expressed deep sorrow over the death of the former CJN.

In a condolence message issued on behalf of his colleagues in the NSGF, Yahaya described the late jurist as a man of integrity, profound legal intellect and an outstanding commitment to judicial reform and the rule of law.

“The death of Justice Mohammed Uwais marks the end of an illustrious era in Nigeria’s legal history. He was not only a legal icon but also a symbol of judicial excellence and ethical leadership,” he added.

Anyaoku, an Elder Statesman and former Secretary of the Commonwealth, paid glowing tribute to late Uwais.

“I have received the news of the passing of Justice Uwais with considerable sadness,” Chief Anyaoku wrote in his condolence message, recalling that “Justice Uwais rendered outstanding service to his country of Nigeria and the Commonwealth country of Sri Lanka.”

“He was one of the three Supreme Court judges who, at the request of the Sri Lanka government, I, as Commonwealth Secretary-General, nominated to serve on a Commission that the government appointed to enquire into the assassination of the head of the country’s defence forces, which portended a major national crisis.

“In addition to his memorable service as the Chief Justice of Nigeria and as the Chairman of the Uwais Commission on our country’s electoral process, Justice Uwais, an undoubted pan-Nigerian figure and I worked together in the Selection Committee of the Obafemi Awolowo Leadership Prize Awards,” Chief Anyaoku noted.

He added: “However, with recourse to Uwais and similar Committees’ recommendations, there have been renewed strident calls for drastic electoral reforms as Nigeria heads towards critical elections in 2027, after several rounds of disputed polls since transitioning from a long spell of military dictatorship to civilian rule in 1999.

“Similarly, apart from advocating for the restructuring of Nigeria and devolution of political power to the federating units, Chief Anyaoku and other eminent Nigerians are also calling for a new constitution to replace that of 1999, which critics believe has not addressed the diversity of Africa’s most populous nation with more than 200 million people of diverse culture, ethnicity and languages.”

Also reacting to the demise of Justice Uwais, a SAN, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, described him as a, “CJN with touch of distinction”, who leveraged on his exalted office to preach unity, deliver justice to those deserving and to promote integrity on the Bench.

“My Lord rose from his humble background in Zaria to join the highest court of the land with an unblemished record of diligence in service. As the longest serving jurist in the Supreme Court, My Lord deployed his wealth of experience to unite the Bench and Bar, rising ultimately to the peak of his career as the one of the longest serving Chief Justice of Nigeria from 1995 to 2006,” he added.

Adegboruwa added that the defining moment of the late Uwais positive impact upon the nation was when he turned in the report for electoral reforms which contained fundamental ideas for sanitizing the political space.

“The best way to honour this great jurist is for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to revisit the Uwais Panel Report for the reform of INEC and to implement the reforms contained in the said report.”

“Justice Uwais played a critical role in developing a strong, independent, and impartial judiciary — a cornerstone for Nigeria’s democratic growth,” Ojo said.

Dr. Joseph Nwobike, SAN, in his tribute, described Justice Uwais as a disciplined and courageous judicial officer.

“My Lord, Honourable Chief Justice Mohammed Lawal Uwais, added substantial value to both the substantive and procedural justice systems in Nigeria,” Nwobike added.

“During his tenure, justice was delivered with conscience, fairness, and courage. He was courteous yet firm with both lawyers and colleagues.”

Human rights lawyer and former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, noted that Justice Uwais became a Justice of the Supreme Court at just 43 years of age and was the second longest-serving CJN in Nigeria’s history.

“Under him, Nigerians voted the judiciary as Man of the Year in 2006,” Odinkalu said.

“He was my birthday mate and personal mentor. I mourn the passing of a truly good man.”

Odinkalu added that the judiciary, under Uwais, stood firm against executive excesses, particularly recalling the landmark Supreme Court decisions involving then Vice President Atiku Abubakar and President Olusegun Obasanjo. “That Supreme Court era was epochal,” he remarked.

Also speaking, another SAN, Kayode Ajulo, observed that Justice Uwais was instrumental in the nation’s journey of democratic development and nation-building, serving not only as a jurist but as a visionary reformist of the electoral process.

“Among his most significant contributions was the call for the establishment of an independent electoral commission, a vital measure designed to enhance the integrity and transparency of Nigeria’s electoral process. Furthermore, his committee championed the integration of technology in elections, advocating for electronic voting and the transmission of results—initiatives aimed at reducing fraud and fostering public confidence in our electoral system.

“The reforms also underscored the critical need for voter education and equitable political party financing, ensuring that elections became more accessible and just for all.

“The lasting impact of these recommendations continues to shape our electoral policies and informs the ongoing discourse on improving democratic practices in Nigeria.

“Justice Uwais was a true beacon of integrity, guiding the judiciary with grace and wisdom. His tenure as Chief Justice from 1995 to 2006 fundamentally transformed the landscape of our legal system, laying a foundation that continues to resonate today. Beyond the courtroom, he dedicated himself to the advancement of Nigeria’s electoral process, revealing a profound passion for democracy and good governance.

“Though he has left this earthly realm, his legacy will forever endure in the hearts of those he inspired. We honour his memory by striving for the justice and fairness he championed with unwavering resolve,” Ajulo said.