Tinubu Urges Support, Prayers for Brave Soldiers Defending Nigeria

* Calls for unity, sacrifice as Muslims celebrate Eid-el-Kabir

*Governors preach peace*Army, NAF chiefs boost troops’ morale

Our Correspondents

President Bola Tinubu yesterday called for more prayers for the military and security agencies currently making sacrifices to keep the nation safe, particularly those confronting terrorists and bandits.



The President, who observed the Eid-al-Adha prayers at the Eid Ground in Dodan Barracks, Lagos, told newsmen that the security agencies and vulnerable citizens should top the prayer list.



Also, as Muslims around the world marked the 2025 Eid-el-Kabir celebration yesterday, prominent political leaders and State Governors extended warm greetings to the Muslim Ummah, calling for reflection, unity, and fervent prayers in the nation.



Likewise, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, and the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, extended their heartfelt felicitations to the officers, soldiers, airmen, airwomen, and families of the Nigerian military, applauding their steadfast commitment, gallantry, and selfless service to the nation.



Oluyede, also hosted an Eid-el-Kabir luncheon for frontline troops of Operation Fansan Yamma Sokoto, in appreciation of their sacrifices and dedication to national security.



According to President Tinubu: “We should remember to pray and give to those who are very vulnerable in the spirit of the season, which is sacrifice. We must unite, remain our brothers’ keeper, and give to our neighbours. We should show love to everyone.



“We must also pray hard for our troops to keep us safe. They are making sacrifices in the challenges that we face from terrorism and banditry today. We must pray for them specifically, remember their sacrifices, and continue to behave well as citizens”.



Earlier at the prayer ground, Chief Imam of Lagos State, Suleiman Oluwatoyin Abu-Nola, urged the Muslim faithful to remember and reflect on Abraham’s sacrificial life.



“The whole essence of today is sacrifice. We must learn to make sacrifices for our family, nation, and community. We must render our service to Allah, not men,” he said.



The Chief Imam called on worshipers to live in peace and consider the needs of their neighbours, the poor and vulnerable.



“If we are to see the Nigeria of our dreams, we must be ready to make sacrifices. We must unite as Nigerians to make progress. We must rise above tribal sentiments. Whether you are Igbo, Yoruba, or Hausa, we must live above ethnic sentiments,” he said.



Apart from President Tinubu, the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar; his Marine and Blue Economy counterpart, Adegboyega Oyetola; Minister of State, Defence, Bello Muhammed Matawalle; Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Femi Hamzat; and the former governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola, were at the prayer ground.



Also at the Eid ground were the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon Mudashiru Obasa; President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; Chairman of the BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu; Group Chief Executive of Oando, Wale Tinubu; and President Tinubu’s friend and longtime ally, Prof. Shaffideen Amuwo.



A statement by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Apollonia Anele, stated that the COAS hailed the Nigerian Army’s resilience in the face of security challenges, describing the troops as a beacon of courage and sacrifice whose efforts continue to inspire national pride and unity.



According to him, “Your unwavering commitment, selfless devotion, and unflinching resilience in defence of our fatherland are deeply appreciated.”

Eid-El-Kabir, he noted, symbolises the essence of sacrifice, a virtue that mirrors the daily lives of soldiers across theatres of operation.

He urged troops to remain resolute and draw renewed strength from the spiritual significance of the season.



Reflecting on the Nigerian Army’s collective achievements over the past year, the COAS acknowledged the gradual restoration of peace in many parts of the country, attributing the gains to the unmatched bravery, loyalty, and professionalism of the troops.



“Many of our gallant warriors bear the marks of battle; some carry visible scars, others live with the memories, and some have paid the ultimate price in service to our great nation. We honour their legacies and stand with their families during this festive period. Their heroism remains etched in our national memory,” he stressed.



The event aimed to provide troops with a sense of home during the festive season, while fostering camaraderie and esprit de corps.

Lt.-Gen. Oluyede commended the troops for their significant role in combating terror networks and maintaining national unity, peace, and security. He urged them to remain resolute in their mission to defeat adversaries.



The COAS represented by Commander Nigeria Army Cyber Warfare, Major General Adeleke Ayannuga, Oluyode reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing welfare initiatives to boost troop morale and assured the troops of his support

He charged them operational progress to tamed the activities of insurgency.



The COAS conveyed President Bola Tinubu’s commendation and Nigerians’ appreciation for the troops’ efforts in defending the country.



Also, the CAS, Abubakar, in a Sallah message he personally signed, wrote: “As we celebrate this blessed occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, I extend my warmest greetings to all Muslim faithfuls across the Nigerian Air Force and the nation at large. May this season of sacrifice, reflection, and gratitude bring peace to our hearts, unity to our ranks, and renewed strength in our service to the nation.”

Shettima Calls for National Unity

Vice President Kashim Shettima called on Nigerians to embrace national unity, collective sacrifice, and continued support for President Bola Tinubu’s administration in order to achieve lasting peace and prosperity in the country.



He urged Nigerians to look beyond their differences and work together for national progress.



The Vice President, who made the plea yesterday, during the Eid al-Adha prayers at the National Eid Ground along Airport Road, Abuja, described Eid al-Adha as a solemn occasion rooted in the legacy of Prophet Abraham’s obedience and sacrifice—values he said were essential to building a strong and united Nigeria.

According to him: “This is a period of sober reflection, a season of reaching out to the indigent among us, of building bridges of brotherhood and sisterhood. Life is a marathon, and as individuals, we can run faster, but we can wear out easily. But as a family, as a collective, as a nation, we can gain greater traction and reach our desired destination.”

Kwara Governor Tasks Muslim Faithful on Peace, Unity

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday called on the Muslim faithful to continue to promote peaceful coexistence, support sustainable development efforts, and reject anything that undermines the growth and unity of the country.

Also, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, enjoined the Muslim faithful to glorify Allah’s names, seek for His blessings and protection and show love to their neighbours.

A statement issued in Ilorin by Governor AbdulRazaq and signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Rafiu Ajakaye to mark the celebration of Eid Kabir, the governor also urged them to remain steadfast in their faith in God and in the shared commitment to the Nigerian project.

Governor Soludo Felicitates Muslim Faithful

The Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, congratulated the Muslim community in Anambra State and across Nigeria on the celebration of this year’s Eid Kabir (Eid al-Adha).

Expressing his goodwill, Governor Soludo in a statement by his Press Secretary, Mr. Christian Aburime, recognised the profound significance of this holy festival for Muslims, which commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s devout faith and obedience to Allah’s command.

The Governor said: “The celebration reminds us of the virtues of sacrifice, devotion, and submission to divine will that transcend religious boundaries and speak to our common humanity.

“I acknowledge the valuable contributions of our Muslim brothers and sisters to the socio-economic development of Anambra State, noting that the peaceful co-existence of people of different faiths in our state remains a source of pride and a tribute to our shared values of tolerance, respect, and unity.”

Oborevwori Seeks Prayers for the Nation

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday, extended warm felicitations to Muslims in Delta State and across the country as they celebrate Eid-el-Kabir.

He urged the Islamic faithful to emulate the virtues of Prophet Mohammed by embracing the spirit of sacrifice, which the Holy Prophet exemplified.

In a Sallah message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, in Asaba, the Governor described Eid-el-Kabir as a season of love, peace, unity, and sacrifice.

Gov. Yahaya, Emir of Gombe, UN Envoy, Others Observe Eid Prayers in Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya joined thousands of Muslim faithful, including the Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III, United Nations Assistant Secretary General and Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, Mohammed Fall, as well as other dignitaries to observe the Eid-el-Kabir prayers at the Central Eid Ground in Gombe yesterday.

The two raka’at congregational prayer, which marked the beginning of the Eid festivities, was led by the Deputy Chief Imam of Gombe Central Mosque, Ustaz Aliyu Hammari.

The Governor participated in the prayers alongside key government functionaries, traditional leaders, and special guests.

This year’s Eid celebration was marked by a heightened sense of safety and crowd control.

Ododo Urges Muslims to Reflect on Virtues Obedience, Sacrifice

Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, yesterday, described celebration of Eid el Kabir as a time to reflect on the virtues of obedience, sacrifice, unity, and submission to the will of Allah.

“On this sacred occasion of Eid el-Kabir, I extend warm greetings to all Muslim faithful in Kogi State, across Nigeria, and around the world. This is a time to reflect on the virtues of obedience, sacrifice, unity, and submission to the will of Allah, as demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim (AS).

“This year’s celebration comes at a crucial time for our state and nation, as we continue on the path toward lasting peace, security, and economic progress,” he said in a broadcast message.

Adeleke, Oyetola, Basiru Urge Prayers, Sacrifice

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, Minister of Marine and Blue Economy Adegboyega Oyetola, and APC governorship aspirant Dr. Ajibola Basiru, extended warm greetings to the Muslim Ummah, calling for reflection, unity, and fervent prayers for the state and the nation.

Governor Adeleke praised the enduring faith and resilience of Osun people, assuring them that the sacrifices they’ve made will be rewarded through continued delivery of good governance.

In a related development, the former Governor of Osun State and current Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, in his Eid message, emphasised the need for unity, sacrifice, and service.

Also in a similar vein, the National Secretary of the APC and leading governorship aspirant in Osun State, Dr. Ajibola Basiru, also extended warm Eid greetings, thanking Allah for the gift of life and opportunity to witness another celebration.

We’ll Work Tirelessly to Ensure Safer Edo, Says Okpebholo

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, yesterday, reiterated his administration’s unwavering commitment to the safety and security of lives and property across the state.

Speaking during a visit by Muslim faithful to the New Festival Hall, Government House, in celebration of Eid al-Adha, Governor Okpebholo, who was represented by his deputy, Dennis Idahosa, emphasised that the present administration remains focused on building a secure and prosperous Edo.

“Our administration is fully committed to the welfare and well-being of all citizens. Security remains the bedrock of any thriving society, and we are working tirelessly to ensure that lives and property are protected across Edo State,” he stated.

Reach Out to the Needy, Sani Urges Wealthy Individuals

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, urged wealthy individuals to share their blessings with the needy and less privileged.

Speaking in an interview after offering prayers marking Eid-el-Kabir with other Muslim faithful at the Sultan Bello prayer ground yesterday, in Kaduna, Sani called on Muslims to embrace the spirit of giving exhibited by Prophet Ibrahim during the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

He said, “Eid-el-Kabir commemorates the profound act of obedience and unwavering faith demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim, who was prepared to sacrifice his beloved son Ismail in submission to the command of Almighty Allah”.

He added that the true essence of Eid-el-Kabir, was obedience, sacrifice, compassion, and unity.

The governor called on citizens to reflect deeply on the sacred meaning of the festival and strive to inculcate these values in their daily activities.