Tinubu Mourns Ace Folklorist, Musician, Mike Ejeagha

* Commiserates with Senator Smart Adeyemi on mother’s demise

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has extended heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and many fans of one of Nigeria’s greatest folklorists, songwriters and musicians in the Igbo language, Mike Ejeagha, who passed on to eternity on Friday at 95.

The president, in a release issued on Saturday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, noted that Mike Ejeagha used his music and distinctive storytelling style to preserve and project Igbo culture and customs, inspiring generations.

“May the spirit and values of Gentleman Mike Ejeagha’s music continue to remind us that music has the power to revive, heal and redirect energy towards worthy causes that help build our nation,” President Tinubu said.

The president commended the Enugu State Government, led by Governor Peter Mbah, for honouring the music icon while still alive.

President Tinubu prayed to God Almighty to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest and comfort to all who mourn his loss.

Also on Saturday, the president commiserated with Senator Smart Adeyemi on the demise of his beloved mother, Princess Victoria Oyeyemi Adeyemi (née Ibilola).

President Tinubu paid tribute to the late matriarch and community leader, fondly remembered for her benevolence, humility and peaceful disposition, which endeared her to all who came in contact with her.

The president acknowledged the enduring impact of her legacy, especially in the Iyara community of Kogi State and among her numerous associates in Niger State, where she lived for 45 years and raised her six children, before relocating to Abuja.

President Tinubu trusted that the Adeyemi family and all who mourn Mama Victoria Oyeyemi Adeyemi will find solace in her exemplary life of service and strength of character.

The president prayed for the peaceful repose of her soul and for Almighty God to grant comfort to the bereaved family and friends, as well as the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.