Showmax Set for FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Nations League Finals, Others  

While the thrilling finale of the Premier League may have drawn to a close, Showmax Premier League is excited to announce that the beautiful game is far from over.

Football fans across Africa can look forward to an exhilarating off-season filled with world-class action, ensuring not a single moment goes by without live football entertainment.

The football feast includes the highly anticipated FIFA Club World Cup, on Sunday, 15 June 2025, where the planet’s elite clubs will battle it out for the prestigious global trophy.

The tournament also features a galaxy of European giants, including powerhouses such as Real Madrid, Manchester City, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, PSG, Inter, Porto, Benfica, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, and Red Bull Salzburg.

Adding to the star power, global icon Lionel Messi will lead his team, Inter Miami, into the competition, alongside strong South American contenders like Botafogo, Palmeiras, and Flamengo.

This monumental tournament will be held in the United States, culminating in a spectacular final at the iconic MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

But the FIFA Club World Cup is just the beginning of Showmax Premier League’s comprehensive off-season offering. Fans can also look forward to the intense drama of the UEFA Nations League Finals, a biennial international football competition contested by the senior men’s national teams of the member associations of UEFA.

This tournament, kicking off with the semi-finals on 4 June 2025, provides a competitive platform for Europe’s top nations, where footballing titans like Germany, Portugal, Spain, and France will vie for continental supremacy, battling through the semi-finals to reach the highly anticipated finals.

The excitement continues with top-tier women’s football, as we bring you both the UEFA Women’s EURO tournament and the Women’s AFCON tournament.

The UEFA Women’s EURO showcases the pinnacle of European women’s football, featuring the continent’s best national teams competing for glory and further elevating the sport’s profile.

Similarly, the Women’s AFCON tournament highlights the incredible talent and growing prominence of women’s football across Africa, with nations battling for continental supremacy and qualification for global tournaments. Morocco will play host to the tournament from July 5-26, 2025 as the best women’s footballers in Africa gather to compete for the coveted trophy.

Before you know it, the familiar roar of the Premier League will return as clubs embark on their Summer Series tours.

These exciting pre-season clashes see top Premier League teams travel globally, competing in high-profile friendly matches to fine-tune their squads and prepare for the rigours of the new season. It’s a fantastic opportunity for fans to see their favourite teams in action before the competitive fixtures begin.

And for the ultimate appetite cleanser ahead of the official kick-off, don’t miss the traditional Community Shield trophy match on, 9 August 2025, a prestigious annual fixture that pits the reigning Premier League champions Liverpool against FA Cup champions Crystal Palace in a battle for early silverware and bragging rights.