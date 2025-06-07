Saraki: PDP Remains Only Viable Opposition

.Anambra PDP appeals Obi, others to return

.Obi’s camp kicks, says he is in LP on discussion with coalition group

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) remains the only credible opposition force capable of providing a strong challenge in Nigeria’s democratic space ahead of the 2027 general elections.

This was as the Anambra State chapter of the PDP had pleaded with the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, to return to the party. Obi defected to LP when he felt he could not achieve his presidential ambition within the PDP fold.

But in swift reaction, sources in Obi’s media camp and the Obidient Movement said that their principal is a member of the Labour Party for now.

Speaking during a strategic engagement with party stakeholders, Saraki, who is the Chairman of the PDP Reconciliation Committee, expressed optimism over the party’s capacity to regain stability and mobilise effectively despite the current wave of defections.

He noted that while some members have exited the party, an encouraging number of new entrants have continued to swell its ranks nationwide.

“The only viable opposition party remains the PDP,” Saraki declared.

“Yes, we are experiencing some challenges, but I am confident in our ability to overcome them. There is already positive momentum. People are returning to the party and new members are joining. This speaks volumes about the enduring strength of our platform,” he added.

Saraki emphasised that rebuilding efforts were already yielding results, citing recent meetings of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) and ongoing reconciliation activities.

He said these efforts were designed to reposition the PDP for a stronger, more united outing in the next election cycle.

“We started early, and that gives us an advantage. We have two solid years to do the necessary groundwork. Some members may still leave, but many more are joining us.

“What is most important is that our foundation remains strong, and our resolve to present a credible alternative remains unshaken,” he stated.

The former Kwara State governor, who also completed his re-registration as a member of the PDP, described the response from grassroots supporters as highly encouraging.

He said the level of enthusiasm among both old and new members, particularly at the ward and local government levels, signals a resurgence of confidence in the party’s mission and direction.

“People are associating with the PDP again. They want to be seen and counted as members of this party. That says a lot about where we stand with the masses. Our base remains active and energized,” he said.

Saraki attributed the renewed interest in the PDP to growing dissatisfaction with governance at the federal and state levels.

He pointed to rising insecurity, unemployment, hunger, and a perceived lack of responsive leadership as key drivers of the public’s yearning for change.

“People are tired of the current state of affairs. They are yearning for a return to purposeful leadership and credible governance. That is what the PDP represents,” he added.

He assured party members and supporters nationwide that the PDP leadership is committed to internal reconciliation and strategic rebuilding, all geared toward repositioning the party to meet the expectations of Nigerians.

“Democracy cannot thrive without a vibrant opposition. We must all be ready to make personal and collective sacrifices to strengthen the democratic process. That is our commitment in the PDP,” he submitted.

Meanwhile, the Obidient Movement camp also insisted that the 2023 presidential candidate is a member of the coalition’s camp.

The PDP made the call after the enlarged meeting of the State Executive Committee (SEC) to review the state of the party and chart a way forward in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

The communique, which was signed by Chidi Chidebe, Chairman of PDP in Anambra, said alliances with ideologically incompatible political formations in the guise of coalitions would likely not yield the desired success.

“The committee extends an open invitation to all aggrieved and former members of the PDP in Anambra, particularly our revered former governor, Mr. Peter Obi, to return home and reunite with the now rejuvenated and restructured PDP.

“We will gladly welcome our brothers and sisters back to join us in the collective quest for a better Nigeria,” he said.

He told the Anambra electorate to support Mr. Jude Ezenwafor and his running mate, Mr. Francis Okeke, in the November governorship election while urging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure a fair, transparent, and impartial electoral process.

“We call on the good people of Anambra to remain steadfast in their historic support for the PDP and to come out en masse to vote for our candidates,” he said.

He announced the unanimous nomination of Chief Clems Ezike to fill the vacant position of National Ex-Officio from Anambra.

Chidebe urged the South-east Zonal Executive Committee under Chief Ali Odefa to recognise and transmit the same to the national secretariat.

He commended the party leadership for a successful National Executive Committee meeting on May 27 and expressed satisfaction with the template for resolution of its internal crisis.