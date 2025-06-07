Ondo: Diaspora Rights Group Sets Agenda for OSOPADEC, Congratulates New Helsmen

A rights group, Social Rehabilitation Gruppe (SRG), in concert with the Ondo State diaspora community in the United States, has lauded Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa on what it describes as the well-blended reconstitution of the Ondo State Oil-producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC) headed by Prince Biyi Poroye.

While congratulating the new helsmen, the group particularly listed areas of urgent needs for people in the riverine areas of Ondo State, tasking the Poroye-led team to hit the ground running.

In a statement on Saturday by the Convener of the group, Dr. Marindoti Oludare, a US-based medic, the SRG harped on the need to connect the locals to modern infrastructure and initiate programmes to boost commerce, community development and tourism.

“I extend heartfelt congratulations to Hon. Biyi Poroye on his well-deserved appointment as Chairman of the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC).

“This appointment is not only timely—it is visionary, and for that, I offer my sincere appreciation to Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa for placing the right peg in the right hole.

“It reflects the Governor’s deep understanding of the need for capable, development-oriented leadership in a commission as strategic as OSOPADEC, ” Oludare lauded

He added that Poroye is an accomplished development expert, with a storied record of grassroots mobilisation, policy articulation, and a reputation for delivering on complex mandates.

According to him, the new OSOPADEC chairman has his roots in the Southern Senatorial District—the very heart of Ondo State’s oil-producing belt, thus making him not only an insider to the challenges of the region, but also a visionary ambassador for its future prosperity.

“As he assumes this important role, he stressed, Poroye should discharge his duties with purpose, foresight, and people-first intentionality.

“Specifically, he should focus on infrastructure for the Future; secure right-of-way zoning protections; build feeder roads and industrial accessways; upgrade power and broadband infrastructure, and plan for housing and workforce support systems.”

He added that the new OSOPADEC leadership should create synergy with the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, especially towards the development of a fishing and aquaculture hub, leveraging on existing local expertise.

He said the team should promote eco-friendly tourism (e.g., Ilaje waterfront resorts, mangrove trails); establish coastal marine research stations for innovation and sustainability; create a real estate corridor for oil & gas service companies and logistics parks; attract foreign direct investment through public-private sector showcases, and farm out innovative industries worth cultivating in the region.

Besides, Oludare urged that that Commission should establish saltwater aquaponics and high-yield fish farming; develop coastal wind energy and tidal microgrids; ensure seaside resort development (leveraging clean beaches and heritage sites); processing hubs for seafood and palm oil; create ship repair yards and logistics terminals (especially near the Ore axis), and elevate floating markets and cultural exchange festivals tied to riverine commerce.

“Governor Aiyedatiwa has once again demonstrated that leadership is about capacity and clarity of vision.

“With Hon. Poroye now at the helm of OSOPADEC, the people of Ondo South can look forward to a chapter of true responsive governance, sustainable development, and legacy-building policies.

“Let this appointment mark the beginning of a new era—where strategic development meets strategic leadership,” Oludare enthused.