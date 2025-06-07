Nine Car Battery Maintenance Tips for Peak Performance

Bennett Oghifo

Your car’s battery supplies the power for the air conditioning, lights, radio and most importantly, starting your vehicle. A dead car battery can leave you stranded on the side of the road, unable to start your vehicle. Not to mention, if your car has both battery and alternator problems, your battery could even die while the car is still running. These are all reasons why car battery maintenance is so important.

On average, car batteries last three to five years as long as you maintain them properly. Read on to learn valuable car battery maintenance tips to prolong your battery’s life.

Signs Your Car Battery Is Dying

You may notice warning signs that you have a battery problem. Here are a few weak battery indicators to look out for:

The battery/charging warning lamp is illuminated.

The starter motor cranks the engine slowly.

Dim incandescent headlights, particularly at idle.

Electrical problems with the radio, heated seats, etc.

However, not every failing battery reveals itself through obvious symptoms. To avoid being stranded by a battery problem, have an auto mechanic inspect the battery at every oil change to make sure the cables and fan belt are tight.

9 Car Battery Maintenance Tips

Below, we’ve listed tips to care for your vehicle’s battery based on our decades of industry experience.

1. Keep the Battery Clean

The buildup of dirt, grease and grime causes corrosion, which can lead to performance issues. To combat this, make sure to periodically clean the car battery. Here’s a how:

Step 1: Remove the connecting cables, starting with the negative cable and then the positive cable.

Step 2: Apply a mixture of baking soda and water to the areas with corrosion.

Step 3: Scrub the terminals and rinse.

Step 4: Apply petroleum jelly to prevent further corrosion.

Step 5: Reattach the cables, starting with the positive cable and then the negative cable.

2. Regularly Drive the Vehicle

A car battery can only last a month or two without driving before it dies. Therefore, you should avoid letting your car sit parked for extended periods. Experts recommend driving your car at least once a week for 30 minutes to keep the battery charged.

3. Protect the Battery from Extreme Temperatures

Extreme cold and heat can damage your car battery, so it’s important to take certain measures to protect it. If you live in a hot climate, park in the shade or use a car cover to combat the heat. On the other hand, if you live in a cold climate, try to park your car in a garage or invest in a battery blanket for added protection.

4. Check the Battery Fluid Levels

It’s important to check the electrolyte levels regularly if you can. If the battery fluid levels are low, top it off using only distilled water. Be careful not to use tap water or overfill since diluting the electrolyte can damage the battery.

5. Limit Short Drives

Driving short distances can weaken your car battery because starting the car requires significant energy, and quick trips don’t allow enough time for the battery to fully recharge. Try to limit drives of less than 10 miles to avoid shortening your battery’s lifespan.

However, we understand that short trips are inescapable, especially if you live in a metropolitan area. Consider combining errands or going for a long, scenic drive from time to time to reduce the negative impact of short trips on your car’s battery.

6. Avoid Using Electronics When the Engine is Off

Your car’s battery allows you to turn on the lights and play the radio while the car is off. However, this also causes the battery to drain. While playing the radio for a few minutes is okay, avoid doing so for prolonged periods.

7. Secure the Battery

Vibration can damage the internal connection of the battery. To minimize the effects of vibration, use a hold-down system to secure the battery and prevent it from shaking. Regularly check your battery hold-down to make sure it’s secure.

8. Get a Battery Maintainer

Car batteries deteriorate over time and have a limited lifespan. This deterioration can accelerate if you frequently take short trips or if the vehicle remains unused for extended periods. In both situations, using a maintenance charger will keep the battery fully charged and extend its service life.

9. Test Your Battery

Once a battery reaches three years of age, get it tested annually. The test will identify if the battery has deteriorated to the point where the mechanic recommends replacement to prevent an unexpected failure.

