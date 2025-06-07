Kantu Community: We Are Ijaws From Gbaramatu Kingdom, Not Itsekiris

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The people of Kantu community in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State have said that they are Ijaw ethnic group.

The leadership of the coastal community made the declaration Saturday at a press briefing to correct alleged misconception that they were Itsekiris.

Kantu community chairman, Windfree Atemubagjan, who read the address on behalf of the people, said the briefing was premised on the age-long misrepresentation of the Kantu community as an Itsekiri enclave, and hitherto correct the misconception.

To set the record straight, the people said that Kantu community originated from Oporoza community in Gbaramatu kingdom, Warri South-West.

They explained that the founder of Kantu community was an Ijaw man named Oweizibiri, noting that he had earlier lived at Amadino (Omadino) an Ijaw fishing settlement.

The people, while recalling the history of the founder of the community, said that Oweizibiri got married to Erebo, a petty trader from Ode in old Western Region (South-west) and blessed with seven children.

They further explained that their ancestral father, Oweizibiri, had four female and three male children in the marriage, while the male children married Itsekiri women who also gave birth to other children.

“In the course of growing up, the children were more attached to their mothers, who spoke their Itsekiri dialect with their children.

“And some of the children also inter-married with other Itsekiri indigenes. As such, Itsekiri language became dominantly spoken by majority of Kantu people.

“This is how the Kantu community, which is one of the major communities in Gbaramatu Kingdom, became affiliated to Itsekiri people.

“From the above, we wish to categorically inform the general public, local, state, and Federal Government and the international community that Kantu is an Ijaw community having affinity with Gbaramatu Kingdom.

“Kantu community was never and will never be part of Itsekiri ethnic nationality. Kantu will continue to remain in the traditional institution of Gbaramatu Kingdom,” they said.

The people pledged their unalloyed loyalty and allegiance to the King Oboro Gbaraun II, Aketekpe, Agadagba, the Pere of ancient Gbaramatu Kingdom.

The community was received by Chief Godspower Gbenekama and some other notable chiefs from Gbaramatu Kingdom.

The speech was endorsed by Pa. Edwin Atemubagha, Ama-Okosuwei of Kantu community and Chief Shola Gbofeyin,

Amadiwei of Kantu community, among others.