Kano’s GSM Market Gutted by Fire Amidst Sallah FestivitiesKanoKano’s GSM Market Gutted by Fire Amidst Sallah Festivities

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

Properties worth millions of naira were lost in a fire disaster that hit the Dan Sulaika Plaza at Farm Centre GSM Market in Kano yesterday as Muslims marked the Sallah celebration.

Although no casualty was recorded, the cause of the inferno was not confirmed as at the time of filing this report.

Despite efforts by the firefighters, security agencies and good Samaritans to contain the blaze, it took them over two hours to finally bring it under control.

The Farm Centre GSM Market is one of the multi-million naira markets, where both new and second-hand handsets and computers are sold.

The bustling market also serves as a hub for engineers and artisans who repair computers and mobile phones, offering their services to customers daily.

Speaking to journalists at the scene, the Treasurer of the Farm Centre Market Association, Hassan Saminu, said, “the incident started around noon, catching most shop owners off guard.”

According to him, the incident occurred in the afternoon when most of the traders were yet to return from Eid prayers.

“By the time we arrived, the fire had already spread across most of the shops. It started from one of the shops where we suspected a solar battery and electricity connection caused a spark.”

