Jetour T2 Traveler Adventure-ready Aesthetic 

SUV Now in Nigeria’s Auto Market

Bennett Oghifo

Lovers of sport utility vehicles in Nigeria have a new arrival in the local market to celebrate, the uniquely crafted Jetour T2 Traveler.

According to Jetour, the new 4X4 SUV is where the spirit of adventure meets modern luxury.

Jetour T2 is a large SUV known for its spacious interior, advanced safety features, unique styling and a balance of power and fuel efficiency.

Designed for thrill-seekers, the SUV is considered a traveler’s delight as it is indeed a rugged SUV that also combines bold design with impressive performance.

It is built to excel on both city streets and off-road adventures and offers a formidable combination of features designed to enhance one’s outdoor experience.

According to Jetour Nigeria, the model is an all-terrain off-road vehicle with extra cargo space offering users indulgent travel experience.

The new SUV built to provide road-smart technology is designed for the comfort of both passengers and cargo, with multiple configurations and high-quality materials.

Spacious Interior

One of the unique features of the Jetour T2 is the availability of ample room for passengers and cargo with its multiple seating configurations

Technology

The vehicle offers a blend of style and functionality, with a driver-centric layout, easy-to-reach controls and a 15.6-inch display integrated for infotainment and vehicle info.

Engine

The vehicle is available in a four-cylinder 2.0 litre turbo engine.

One of its features accounting for the high performance, is the XWD – Fully Automatic Intelligent 4WD

With its powertrain engine, it delivers a ferocious 390Nm of torque and 187kW output effortlessly powering through every adventure.

The five-seater vehicle has a dimension of L:4785 W:2006 H:1880 and enjoys Dual Clutch Auto Transmission.

Advanced safety features

The Jetour T2 comes with driver and passenger, front and rear seat airbags, Automatic Emergency Braking System, Electronic Parking Brake, Auto Hold System, 360° Surrounding Camera (2D/3D Panoramic Parking), 540° Panoramic Parking Sensor, with Lane Departure Warning System.

Its other safety features are Emergency braking, Forward/Backward Collision Warning, Lateral Collision, Blind Spot Detection (BSD)/Door Opening Warning (DOW) system, Wading Sensing System, Bend Braking Control, Auto Lockout System, Automatic Door Lock, Power Window and Alarm System.

For the comfort and convenience of the driver/passengers, the vehicle has a Column Gear Shifting System, Remote Start, Smart Entry and Push Start, with the Drive Modes Selector (Sports, Eco, Normal, Sediment, Rock, X Smart Mode).

What’s more, the SUV comes with Integrated Adaptive Cruise Control, Crawl Control/Off-road Information Display, LCD Touch Screen 15.6-inch, Apple Play & Android Auto, BT, Intelligent Voice Command and wireless charger.

In addition to having a panoramic roof, it also has auto air conditioner and rear vent and environmental purification system.

The vehicle is equipped with power driver & passenger seat, seat heater & ventilation, seat memory, lumber support, Sony 12 speakers and automatic LED.

Jetour T2 is seen as a well-rounded large SUV that offers a comfortable and feature-rich experience, making it a suitable choice for both city driving and longer journeys.