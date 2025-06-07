Igbinedion Initiated into Okada Town Elders Council

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The residents of Okada town, the administrative headquarters of Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State went agog recently following the initiation of Michael Osarenren Igbinedion, son of Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion, the Esama of Benin into the Elders Council of the community known as the age grade tradition.

The age grade is a traditional social system where individuals born with a specific age range are grouped together.

The last time such happened was about 30 years ago.

In Benin society, age grades as gathered are significant social-cultural institutions that organised people within similar age brackets, often within a range of a few years apart.

It is a viral aspect of Okada community’s cultural heritage, emphasising the importance of age, responsibility, and community service.

The event became memorable as Michael Osarenren Igbinedion, son of Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion, the Esama of Benin, his other brother’s and some natives of Okada town were initiated into the Elders Council.

Speaking at the initiation ceremony, the Edionwere (Eldest Man) in Okada, Pa Samson Idehen who was joined by other elders, disclosed that the Elders Council Other known as Edion, is a privileged typically reserved for respected individuals, who have served the community, demonstrated wisdom, integrity and leadership.

Pa Idehen noted that the Elders Council plays a vital role in preserving culture and passing down traditions, customs and historical knowledge to the younger generations.

“Historically, by joining the Elders Council, Michael Osarenren Igbinedion has attained a respectable age and has made significant contributions to the development of Okada community through leadership, service, or other meaningful ways.

“Those initiated according to tradition and customs, dressed in white attire, were made to undergo some rituals, while the Edionwere pronounced blessings on them and assist them to take a seat with the elders,” he further explained.

Pa Idehen disclosed that there are three different categories of the age grade traditional initiations namely; Ighkhae – junior youth with 18 and 39 years, Ighele – youths within the age bracket of 30 and 55 years, and Edion – which belongs to the Elders council from where Odionwere will emerge according to seniority.

Shortly after the initiation ceremony, there was jubilation in Okada as sons and daughters of the community both at home and in the diaspora danced around associating themselves to the age grade ceremony.

Besides, the elders known as Edion in company with their loved ones danced to their various homes where guest and family members were entertained, while some of the newly initiated native of Okada community into the Elders council according to customs and tradition moved to the residence of Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, the Esama of Benin.

They commended Chief Gabriel for being a custodian of the Benin cultural heritage and for revitalising the age long traditional age grade ceremony.

Responding on behalf of other initiates, Mr. Mike Osarenren Igbinedion thanked the elders of the community for considering him worthy of initiation into the Elders Council.

He said this marks a milestone in the journey of his life, adding that, such position has placed on him a huge responsibility of promoting the rich cultural heritage of the Benin Kingdom.

He therefore, promised to join hands with the elders of the community to preserve the aged long tradition and custom of the people