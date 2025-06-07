  • Saturday, 7th June, 2025

Gospel Artiste, Solagbade Storms London in August

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Nigerian gospel artiste, Oluseyi Solagbade is expected to perform in London on August 15, 2025.

The show is scheduled for Concord House, 23-27 Kemp Road, Dagenham, United Kingdom.

The praise concert which is organised by Bdot Music Empire and supported by Toxhann Concepts and events is Solagbade’s first outing in the UK.

The popular Sio cronny, is well known mostly among members of the Celestial Church of Christ and other denominations.

Apart from Sio, the Celestial gospel artist has done other songs which include: JehovalAlagbara, Ibamasepe and idemija, among others.

Bdot Music Empire boss, Mr. Abidemi Adetunji said though it’s a gospel concert, it is however targeted at second and third generation Nigerians in the UK.

Adetunji said the essence is to ensure they are in touch with home even if they have not been to Nigeria before. He said praising God in Nigeria tongue is something special in the UK.

⁠This would be Solagbade’s first show in the UK and he is hoping that it would be the beginning of more to come.

He said: “ ⁠We would like Nigerians in the United Kingdom to know that Oluseyi Solagbade would be coming to the UK for his first ever UK edition of Oluseyi’s Christ Cafe.

He would be lighting the show alongside some other guests artist like Sammypee, Tiwalola shitu, Israel Ekundayo, Ebenezer Opalemo, Damilola (Dee’Reign), Tunde Stainless, MoShoba, Tosin Adisa and Danny Jazz.”

Adetunji pointed out that the idea behind the music concert is to celebrate the divine gift of music within the Celestial Church of Christ and to bring together believers for an evening of live music, worship, and spiritual reflection.”

Adetunji further said that the concert goes along with the Nigeria first agenda of President Bola Tinubu as Nigeria will be showcased all through.

 “⁠It is also part of promoting the culture. Praying and worshiping God in mother tongue,” he added.

