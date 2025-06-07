  • Saturday, 7th June, 2025

Glo Felicitates Muslims on Id-el-Kabir, Harps on Sacrifice, Unity

Nigeria | 33 seconds ago

Technology Company, Globacom, has congratulated Nigerian Muslim faithful on this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, urging them to continuously adhere to the principles of love, dedication, and sacrifice embodied by Prophet Ibrahim.

In a goodwill message, the company urged Muslims to see the occasion as an opportunity for reflection, prayers for Nigeria’s economic prosperity and a renewed commitment to promoting peace, unity, and development in line with the teachings of Prophet Muhammed.

“We call on Muslims to use this occasion to continue living up to the tenets of their faith through acts of charity, peaceful coexistence with their neighbors, and obedience to the injunctions of the Holy Quran. The joy of Eid is giving ” Globacom affirmed.

The company also extended congratulations to all Nigerian Muslims who successfully completed the Hajj pilgrimage. Globacom called upon them to remain steadfast, guided by the profound lessons of commitment, dedication, and obedience to divine authority, as demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son—a supreme act of faith that Eid-el-Kabir commemorates.

Globacom assured Nigerians of its commitment to delivering high-quality telecommunications services throughout the Sallah period and beyond, guaranteeing a seamless communication experience for its subscribers.

