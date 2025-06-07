  • Saturday, 7th June, 2025

Foundation to Host Free Medical Outreach in Anambra

As part of its 10th anniversary celebrations, the Marcel Ofomata Foundation is set to host a two-day free medical outreach this August, reaching residents in the communities of Isuofia, Nanka, and Igboukwu in Anambra State.

This initiative reflects the Foundation’s enduring commitment to improving community health, advancing well-being, and ensuring access to essential medical care for underserved populations.

Inspired by the tremendous success of its 17th Free Medical Mission, the outreach will provide residents with comprehensive health services at no cost. Participants will receive free medical consultations and diagnostic services.

The outreach will also offer treatment for common conditions and carry out minor surgical procedures where necessary. In addition, there will be eye screenings, with free prescription glasses given to those in need. Laboratory testing will be available, and the Foundation will also conduct health education sessions focused on preventive care and wellness practices.

The two-day event is scheduled to take place on August 13 and 14, 2025, beginning each day at 9a.m. On the first day, activities will be held at the Ozalla Primary Health Center in Isuofia. On the second day, the outreach will be conducted simultaneously at two venues: the Palace of the Igwe in Nanka and Landmark Hotel, Umudebe, Igboukwu.

Speaking ahead of the outreach, Abayomi Disu, Programmes Director of the Marcel Ofomata Foundation, remarked, “This 2-day outreach is not only a response to urgent community health needs — it is also a celebration of 10 years of impact and service. Our goal is simple: to reach the unreached and bring healing where it’s needed most.”

The outreach is open to all residents of Isuofia, Nanka, Igboukwu, and surrounding towns. Everyone is encouraged to attend and take full advantage of this opportunity to receive free, quality healthcare from trusted professionals.

”This outreach stands as a shining example of what 10 years of service and dedication to humanity can achieve,” he further said.

