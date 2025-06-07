Experts’ Advisory Key to Business Resilience, Competitiveness

Labake Fasogbon

Managing Partner of KloverHarris, Bukola Ariyibi, has charged businesses to appreciate advisory roles as a major growth enabler and strategic tool to navigate challenges.

Ariyibi stated this at an occasion marking this year’s World Consultancy Day, being set aside every first Thursday in June to celebrate the achievements of consultants delivering expert advisory services, and helping businesses to adapt and thrive in a dynamic environment.

The consulting expert recognised business proactiveness as a key driver of growth and longevity, citing how experts’ advisory have shaped successful businesses and helped them remain on track.

She asserted that businesses seeking to remain relevant and outwin in performance and growth, must align advisory with their priority.

“Every day, we partner with private enterprises, public institutions, and multilateral organisations to unlock value, strengthen resilience, and shape sustainable futures. On World Consultancy Day, we proudly reaffirm our commitment to excellence, innovation, and integrity in all that we do.”

Continuing, Ariyibi said, “we recognise and commend consultants who continue to drive impactful change across boardrooms, industries, and economies. At KloverHarris, we remain committed to delivering strategic guidance that enables our clients to navigate complexity with confidence, achieve operational clarity, and realise measurable outcomes.”

Highlighting KloverHarris’ strong local insight and global perspectives, Ariyibi reaffirmed the company’s commitment to providing solutions that are practical, data-driven, and focused on delivering meaningful impact.