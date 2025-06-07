Enterprises must Brace up for Surge in AI-driven Cyber Threats, Says Expert

Labake Fasogbon

The Chief Executive Officer of Quomodo Systems Africa, Oluwole Asalu, has cautioned about the increasing sophistication of cyber attacks driven by Artificial Intelligence, AI-driven autonomous agents, urging commercial organisations on proactive intervention.

Asalu maintained that this technology poses a significant and expanding danger to businesses and governments worldwide.

Citing new research, the tech expert stated that AI agents proven to be able to plan, reason, and execute complex multi-step tasks, are being programmed to hijack systems, steal data, and evade detection with unprecedented speed and precision.

He referenced examples such as tests run by researchers at Anthropic and honeypots built by Palisade Research, demonstrating that the foundational capabilities for agent-led cyber attacks already exist.

“Unlike traditional cyber threats that rely on human hackers executing scripts, AI agents can act independently. They can identify targets, adapt their methods based on defenses encountered, and replicate successful attacks at scale, all without fatigue, emotion, or delay.

“This makes them a cheaper, faster, and more efficient tool for malicious actors, potentially leading to a significant increase in ransomware attacks, phishing campaigns, and data breaches,” he said.

Asalu charged organisations to be ahead of criminals’ game by embracing a dual-pronged approach to cybersecurity.

He advised on strengthening conventional cybersecurity protocols, and to build a new layer of defence to anticipate and combat AI-led intrusions.

He maintained that firms need to be more proactive, noting that Quomodo, realising this threat, has consistently developed solutions to detect, defend, and outsmart tomorrow’s threats.

He said, “Many still view AI as a business efficiency tool, and not a security risk. But the threats posed by agentic AI demand boardroom attention. It is time to move cybersecurity from the basement to the boardroom.”

On the regulatory side, Asalu called for a renewed national cybersecurity doctrine incorporating agentic AI considerations, increased investment in domestic AI research, expanded international cooperation, as well as establishment of national benchmarks for AI vulnerability testing.