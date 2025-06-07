  • Saturday, 7th June, 2025

Emir of Kano Cancels Sallah Durbar Celebrations, Horse Riding

Nigeria | 53 seconds ago

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The 16th Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II has ordered all District Heads and traditional rulers to suspend all arrangements for the Sallah Durbar celebrations across the state.

The Emir made the announcement, citing the importance of preserving peace and stability in the state, as well as credible intelligence suggesting possible attacks on him during the period.

He said his decision was influenced by meetings with the Kano State Government, where they presented evidence of plans to exploit his movement to spark unrest in Kano.

“We are directing all our District Heads, Wards and Village Heads to strictly adhere to the postponement and stay in their location to avoid any unforeseen circumstances,” he said.

While commending the state government for their unrelenting efforts to forestall any security challenges, the 16th Emir prayed for a peaceful Sallah celebration in and around the ancient city.

Earlier, the Emir had extended an invitation to all District Heads to bring their horses and participate in the Sallah Durbar celebrations.

In a swift reaction, the state Police Command imposed a ban on all Durbar activities, stating that it remains in effect and will be strictly enforced during the 2025 Eid-El-Kabir celebrations due to ongoing security concerns.

