Efe Irele: Nollywood Tests Your Patience, Confidence, Creativity

Actress, Efeilomo Irele, simply known as Efe Irele, is stepping into her power, on screen and behind the scenes as a filmmaker. Irele opens up about staying grounded in the spotlight. The model, entrepreneur also talks about her career journey, navigating Nollywood, and most interestingly, her new film, which explores the fragile bond between mother and daughter, layered with cultural tension. Ferdinand Ekechukwu brings the Excerpts:

Your new film, ‘My Mother is a Witch’ is getting the buzz one would desire. How are you feeling about the release?

I’m feeling incredibly proud and humbled. ‘My Mother Is a Witch’ is such an emotionally charged film, and seeing how audiences are connecting with it in cinemas has been very rewarding. It’s been a labor of love from myself, my fellow producer, Victoria Akujobi, and the entire team—including our phenomenal director, Niyi Akinmolayan.

What was it like stepping into such an emotionally rich story?

It was intense. African mother-daughter relationships are complex, and this story doesn’t shy away from the emotional weight they carry. It was challenging in many ways—both as an actress and as a woman. I had to tap into parts of myself I didn’t even know were there. And acting opposite Mercy Aigbe, who brought so much depth to her role, made it even more powerful.

Was there a scene or moment on set that was especially challenging or meaningful for you?

Yes, the scene where my mother (Mercy Aigbe) came back earlier than expected from her trip and found me laying my head on the laps of my boyfriend (Neo Akpofure). She went out to call the neighbours that there was thief in the house. I got injured a bit shooting that scene.

Looking back on your journey, what would you say the project, ‘Yes, I’ve arrived,’ made you feel like?

Honestly? I don’t see myself like I have “arrived.” I’m still a work in progress and I try to get better so one day I can be seen as one of the greats of Nollywood.

Nollywood is evolving rapidly, both in storytelling and opportunities. What’s one thing the industry has taught you about yourself?

That I’m more resilient than I ever imagined. This industry is demanding. It tests your patience, your confidence, and your creativity. But it’s also shown me the power of consistency, and that telling authentic stories is worth every challenge.

What are some changes you’d love to see in Nollywood, especially for women in film?

More women behind the camera, as directors, writers, producers. We need more female-driven narratives that break stereotypes. I also hope we get to a point where women are valued not just for their looks but for their artistry, leadership, and vision.

Who is Efe Irele at her core?

I’m someone who loves to have fun and surround myself with people that love me. Even though I can be free spirited, at my core, I’m a quiet, introspective person who’s passionate about impact, whether through storytelling or supporting children with autism. I’m still evolving, but I try to lead with love and authenticity.

What’s the best piece of advice you received that you’d love to pass on to young women looking to break into the industry?

Making an impression every single time on set, from your relationship with the crew members, to fellow actors, to directors, be as good as you can. Also, see every scene as a chance to “kill it”. People are watching.