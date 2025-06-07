Ebonyi Varsity Appoints Anyaso as Keynote Speaker in Maiden Alumni Lecture Series

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

The Vice Chancellor of Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki, Prof. Michael Ugota Awoke, has announced the appointment of a distinguished alumnus, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Dr. Chima Desmond Anyaso as the keynote speaker at the maiden edition of Alumni Lecture Series on July 10, 2025.

The Distinguished Alumni Lecture Series was a flagship initiative of the Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities, headed by Professor Nkechi Emma-Echiegu, with key support from Professor Philip Omoke and Dr. Chike Onwe.

The event was designed to recognise and celebrate EBSU alumni who have made exceptional contributions in their fields, communities, and the broader society.

The theme for the 2025 Distinguished Alumni Lecture is: ‘From Classroom to Boardroom: The Power of Education in Shaping Destiny’, which reflects the essence of Dr. Anyaso’s own journey—from his early days as an undergraduate in the Department of English and Literature at Ebonyi State University to his rise as one of Nigeria’s most influential business leaders in Nigeria.

“Dr. Anyaso is the Chief Executive Officer of Caades Group, a multi-sector conglomerate with investments in real estate, oil and gas, healthcare, hospitality, and more.

“Companies under the Caades Group umbrella include Chimbaland Properties and Investment Ltd, Ceecon Oil and Gas Ltd, Oil Rigs Global Resources Ltd, Le Paris Continental Hotel, St. Edwards Specialist Hospital and Cardiac Centre, and Mactom and Reid Consortium.

“Beyond business, Dr. Anyaso is deeply committed to social impact. He is the founder and sponsor of both the Ahuoma Anyaso Education Foundation and the Chima Anyaso Foundation, which have empowered hundreds of Nigerians through education and entrepreneurship initiatives.”

“He has been recognised nationally and internationally with several prestigious honors, including: African Achievers Award for Community Development; Youth Icon of the Year (2017); Vanguard Personality of the Year (2024) and in addition, he has been listed among the Top 20 Business Professionals in Nigeria by both Vanguard and Champion Newspaper,” he added.

The July 10 lecture will serve not only to honour Dr. Anyaso’s accomplishments but also to provide a platform for him to share insights, experiences, and leadership lessons with students, faculty, and members of the public—fostering a spirit of aspiration and excellence across the university community.