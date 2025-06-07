Deputy Speaker, Kalu Drums Support for TinubuKaluDeputy Speaker, Kalu Drums Support for Tinubu

.Urged to desist from encouraging ‘self-serving group’ to speak for S’East







Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia







Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has said that the South-east geopolitical zone should use the next general election to reciprocate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s efforts aimed at giving Ndigbo a sense of belonging.

This was as the Deputy Speaker has been urged to desist from encouraging “illegal and self-serving group” to appropriate the authority of speaking for the South-east zone.





Kalu stated that Tinubu has been intentional in drawing Ndigbo closer to the centre thereby ending the much talked about marginalisation of the South-east zone.



Kalu, who was speaking at the inauguration of over 20,000 members of the Renewed Hope Partners at Bende, the headquarters of Bende Local Government Area of Abia State, stated that Tinubu has been intentional in drawing Ndigbo closer to the centre thereby ending the much talked about marginalisation of the South-east zone.

He cited the establishment of the South East Development Commission(SEDC) as a unifying gesture from Mr. President.



Kalu described the SEDC as a long-awaited initiative that marks a new era of inclusion and progress for the South-east zone, given that past federal administrations had ignored implementation of the 3Rs (reconciliation, reconstruction, and rehabilitation) after the Nigeria/Biafra Civil War.



According to him, “for the South-east, this moment marks the end of a long wait” because 55 years after the civil war ended, “we can now say with pride that the federal government has finally made good on its promise of inclusion.



“Under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the South East Development Commission has not only been established but is fully operational, with a confirmed board and leadership at its helm,” the Deputy Speaker said.



Kalu charged the members of the RHP to spread the gospel of Renewed Hope Agenda down to the grassroots and get the people to key into the project of re-electing Mr. President come 2027.



His clarion call to RHP members that thronged the venue of the event was, “We must protect the Renewed Hope mandate,” adding that Tinubu is a unifier, who strongly believes that “in brotherhood we stand.”



He urged the entire South-east zone to embrace the Renewed Hope Agenda, not just as beneficiaries but as strategic partners in Nigeria’s political and economic transformation under the Tinubu administration.



The Deputy Speaker, who represents Bende federal constituency, described RHP as “a movement of purpose, unity, and national transformation” which would take Tinubu’s message of love to all the five states of the South-east zone using Abia as a springboard.



“We are empowering a formidable network of grassroots ambassadors. You are the bridge between government and the people, the voice of the Renewed Hope Agenda in every ward, community, and polling unit across Abia State and beyond.



“Your mandate is clear: deepen grassroots engagement and ensure that the benefits of national reforms are felt in every household; serve as champions of unity, inclusion, and national development; mobilise support for the Renewed Hope vision as we prepare for the future, including the 2027 elections,” he told the RHP members.



Kalu said that the Renewed Hope Agenda should not be seen as “a distant vision” because “it is here, it is real, and it is now.”



According to him, “the progress we celebrate today is born of collective sacrifice, visionary leadership, and the enduring faith of the Nigerian people.”



“As we move forward, let us remember that hope is not a wish; it is a decision. Progress is not an accident; it is the result of unity, resilience, and courage,” he added.



He warned Ndigbo against paying attention to politicians who come with lies and divisive messages to mislead the electorate, saying that such politicians should be rejected and chased away.



The Deputy Speaker highlighted significant achievements recorded by President Tinubu in the last two years, noting that the Renewed Hope Agenda is not just a slogan; “it is a comprehensive blueprint for economic revitalisation, social welfare, security, and national development.”



However, he warned the RHP that President Tinubu’s achievements should not make them complacent but should instead spur them to spread the gospel of Renewed Hope Agenda.



“Our task is not finished, this is just the beginning. So let us go forth together, united in purpose, unwavering in hope, and unyielding in our resolve to build a Nigeria where every dream finds a place, and every citizen shares in the promise of prosperity,” he said.



Earlier, the APC State Chairman, Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu, emphasised the need for the Renewed Hope Partners to remain aligned with the party and Tinubu’s re-election objectives in 2027.



The Deputy National Chairman, South, Chief Emmanuel Onyeukwu declared that the Tinubu administration has brought visible dividends of democracy across all zones, which has sparked growing national confidence in Tinubu’s leadership.



Meanwhile, Kalu sparked controversy when he played host to a group of former chairmen of local governments at Bende last week, under the aegis of South East Forum of Former Local Government Chairmen.



Led by the former chairman of Umunneochi Local Government of Abia State, Mr. Frank Osita, the Forum vowed to mobilise the entire Abia State and South-east in general and make the region key into the policies of the APC-controlled federal government.



But a former Chairman of the Abia State chapter of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria(ALGON), Hon. Ibe Michael Nwoke, dismissed the bogus claims of the ex-council chairmen, saying they lacked legitimacy to speak for their former colleagues.



“There is no recognised or constitutionally backed forum representing former local government chairmen in the South-east. What we’re seeing is a group of individuals using the name of the region to seek political favour and personal gain,” Nwoke said.



He advised the Deputy Speaker to desist from hobnobbing with a group that has no credibility and neither represents the voice nor interests of former local government chairmen.



Nwoke, who is a former Chairman of Obingwa Local Government, knocked hard on the South East Forum of Former Local Government Chairmen, insisting that the group was on a self-serving mission that has no bearing on the interests of South-east zone.



“No one appointed them to speak for us. Their statements do not reflect the pain, the hardship, or the concerns of the people they claim to represent. These are political actors staging a performance, not leaders advancing the public good,” he said.



The former Abia ALGON chairman stated that it was a shame that a group of people that have no political relevance could boldly portray a false image of consensus or regional alignment.



According to him, such a move was deceptive and harmful to genuine democratic representation, especially as it concerns the South-east region.



Nwoke, therefore, advised the Deputy Speaker to stop backing false activities and engaging in high profile public appearances instead of focusing attention on addressing the pressing needs of the South-east.



He said, “Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu should concentrate on governance and the realities our people face, rather than investing in political theatre. The South-east remains marginalised, and no amount of staged endorsements can change that truth.



“We cannot allow shallow pageantry and illegitimate groups to distract us from the real issues. Our youths are frustrated, our farmers are afraid, and our communities are under threat. These are the realities, not the narratives some are trying to sell.”



The former Obingwa council boss condemned the practice of using minor political endorsements to detract from the deeper issues of insecurity, economic hardship, and neglect that have plagued the South-east and the nation at large.



He called on both the media and the civil society to be vigilant and discerning, adding that they should not be used to amplify the voices of groups with no mandate or moral authority.



“We must redirect our focus to real leadership, people-centred policies, and the restoration of hope for our region,” he stated.