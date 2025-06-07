Depleted Super Eagles Come from Behind to Draw Russia in Moscow 

Nigeria came from behind to earn a draw in a first-ever senior international match against Russia.

The Super Eagles arrived in Moscow full of confidence after winning the Unity Cup in west London last week, though they can perhaps take even more confidence at securing the result without several key names such as Victor Osimhen, Alex Iwobi, AdemolaLookman and Ola Aina.

Those absences did open the door for the likes of Victor Boniface and ChristantusUche to impress, but it was ToluArokodare who made the most of the opportunity and has staked a claim to start the crucial World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and South Africa later this year.

As for Valery Karpin’s Football Union of Russia, who have been suspended by FIFA and UEFA since October 2022, it’s the first time they have failed to win since October 2023 – a run that stretched across eight games.

The hosts took the lead just before the half hour mark and slightly against the run of play, though the creation of the goal – albeit fortuitous – was sublime.

DanilKrugovoy got forward from left-back and sent in a teasing cross intended for teammate, NikolayKomlichenko in the middle. However, Semi Ajayi couldn’t help but get the final touch as he sent the ball into his own net.

Just over a week ago, Ajayi forced an own goal at the right end as Nigeria beat Ghana in the Unity Cup semi-final but on this occasion, luck was not on his side.

Despite not creating much either side of the goal, the Super Eagles were unlucky to be behind at the break.

Russia should have doubled their lead early in the second half when Viktor Melekhin was left unmarked following a free-kick. But with just MadukaOkoye to beat, he side-footed an effort high and wide.

That miss would comeback to haunt the hosts as Nigeria substitute Arokodare showed his best Osimhen impression by pouncing on a rare mistake from Safonov to equalise.

In truth, Russia had the best chances to win the game but Nigeria goalkeeper MadukaOkoye made two fine saves – including one at full stretch to keep out Aleksey Batrakov’s effort that was destined for the bottom corner – whilst Dmitri Barinov blazed over right at the end.