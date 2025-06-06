  • Friday, 6th June, 2025

Uzoka-Anite Raises the Alarm over Fraudulent Website

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Finance dissociated the Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, from a fraudulent website —lankantamil.com — alleged to be falsely using her name, image and identity to hoodwink unsuspecting members of the public.

A statement released on Wednesday by the ministry said Uzoka-Anite had no affiliation whatsoever with the website in question or any content being circulated in her name through that channel.

The ministry stated, “It has come to our attention that a fraudulent website — lankantamil.com – is falsely using the name, image, and identity of Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, Honourable Minister of State for Finance of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, in an attempt to mislead the public.

“We state categorically that Dr. Uzoka-Anite has no affiliation whatsoever with the aforementioned website or any content being circulated in her name through that channel. The materials therein are entirely unauthorised, deceptive, and intended to misinform the public.”

The statement described the development as a case of digital impersonation and fraud, adding that the matter has already been reported to the appropriate law enforcement and cybersecurity authorities for investigation and action.

The statement said, “Members of the public are strongly advised to:

“Disregard any information, videos, or links associated with this website; avoid clicking on or sharing the fraudulent content.”

It urged the public to report such activity immediately to digital platforms or relevant agencies.

“The Honourable Minister remains committed to transparent public service and official communication through verifiable and authorised channels only,” the statement said.

