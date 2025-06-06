Reno Omokri: Ajaero Wrong on Assessment of Tinubu’s Midterm Performance

Author and staunch supporter of the Bola Tinubu government, Reno Omokri, yesterday responded to the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, on his midterm assessment of the administration.

In a statement, Omokri argued that Ajaero did not get his facts right when he said Nigerians had experienced no gains under the Tinubu administration.

Earlier in the day, Ajaero had maintained that under Tinubu’s administration, Nigerian workers and the masses had experienced no gains, only pain and misery. In an appraisal of the administration’s first two years, he stated that there had been nothing to celebrate since the government came into power.

But Omokri argued that Nigeria’s national debt had reduced from $108.2 billion on May 29, 2023, to $94.2 billion today, maintaining that in Nigeria’s history, only two civilian governments had been able to reduce the nation’s indebtedness: the Olusegun Obasanjo administration and now the Tinubu government.

He stated that due to the removal of fuel subsidies, each state now gets more than double the federal allocation it received under Muhammadu Buhari, noting that as a result, Nigerian states’ indebtedness has reduced, with 33 out of 36 states and the FCT collectively repaying about N1.85 trillion in domestic debt between June 2023 and December 2024.

“Due to the floating of the naira, our foreign reserve hit a year-to-date high of $40.877 billion. That is up from the $3.7 billion inherited from General Buhari. ASUU has not even dreamt of striking under Tinubu. This is the first time since President Shehu Shagari’s era that Nigeria has had two years without an ASUU strike.

“Six hundred thousand students are benefiting from the Tinubu administration’s student loan initiative. These are young Nigerians who may not have had a university education but for Tinubu. On July 29, 2024, President Tinubu signed the New Minimum Wage Bill into law and now Nigerian workers earn a N70,000 minimum wage, more than double the previous minimum wage.

“Nigeria achieved a record-breaking trade surplus of $14.31 billion in 2024 because, under Tinubu, unlike in the past, we now export more than we import due to the Naira flotation, making made-in-Nigeria more affordable than imports,” he added.

According to him, the Tinubu administration is building the largest infrastructure projects in Nigeria’s history, including the Lagos Calabar Coastal Highway, starting from Calabar and Lagos simultaneously.

This, he said, will reduce travel times between the South-west and South-south by 25-30 per cent and increase Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 6-8 per cent. Also, he highlighted the Ilela-Sokoto-Badagry Expressway, which he said is ongoing, and the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, which is being reconstructed.

Omokri stated that the Nigerian Stock Exchange achieved its highest record of crossing the 100,000 All Share Index in January of 2024, thus briefly overtaking Argentina as the world’s most profitable market.

Besides, Omokri stressed that it later hit another all-time high of 109850.83 ASI in February of 2025, with African markets naming the stock market the third most profitable in Africa for 2024.

“This is a remarkable feat, considering that this same market was in the doldrums in the previous administration. Only Rivers, Niger, and Enugu states increased their debt profile. On Friday, March 4, 2025, at exactly 21:15, Nigeria broke its power generation record with a peak generation of 5,801.84MW and maximum daily energy output of 128,370.75 megawatt-hours (MWh). It is the highest ever attained in Nigeria’s electricity industry history.

“When Was the Last Time You Heard of Passport Scarcity? You haven’t heard about that malaise because the Tinubu government ended passport scarcity and has since reduced the waiting time for passport application, renewal, and collection to less than two weeks through the new online passport portal.

“Nigeria notched a 3.84 per cent fourth-quarter GDP growth in 2024, our highest in three years. For the full year, we secured a 3.4 per cent GDP growth rate, up from the 2.7 per cent growth rate inherited from the Buhari administration in 2023,” he added.

On Friday, April 11, 2025, he said that Fitch Ratings upgraded Nigeria’s economy to a Stable B, explaining that on Friday, May 30, 2025, Moody’s, the world’s second-largest rating agency after Fitch, upgraded Nigeria’s economy to B3 from Caa1, citing significant improvements in our economy, arising from Tinubu’s reforms.