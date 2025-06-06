President to Police: Protect Rights of Every Citizen, Reject All Misconducts, Corruption

Linus Aleke in Abuja





President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has tasked the Nigerian Police to uphold the rule of law, protect the rights of every citizen, and reject all forms of misconduct and corruption, stressing that only then could the country build a police force that is truly respected and trusted by the people they serve.

He also said his administration remained steadfast in its commitment to the transformation of the Nigeria Police Force.

Tinubu, who spoke at the Second Edition of the Nigeria Police Awards and Commendation Ceremony in Abuja, also stated that his administration understood that modern policing demands modern tools, continuous training, intelligence-led strategies, and community partnership.

Represented by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, the president assured the force that his administration would continue to invest in the provision of cutting-edge equipment, technological support, capacity-building programmes, and welfare schemes aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and boosting morale across the ranks.

Charging every police officer, regardless of rank or posting, to uphold the sacred trust bestowed upon them by the Nigerian people, the president reminded them that the power they wielded was not for intimidation but for protection.

“It is not for abuse but for service. You must be guided by the highest standards of accountability and professionalism,” he said.

The Nigeria Police Force, he said, remained a vital pillar in the national security architecture.

“From the cities to the hinterlands, from preventing crime to responding in times of crisis, police officers play a central role in enforcing law and order, upholding justice, and fostering trust between the state and citizens,” he said.

In his goodwill message, the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, thanked the police for restoring peace to his state.

He, however, appealed for more government funding for the police to enable them to live up to their constitutional responsibility of maintaining law and order across the federation.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, applauded the Nigeria Police for institutionalising a reward system aimed at bringing out the best in officers.

Represented by the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, the CDS recognised the role the IGP has played in ensuring synergy between the military, the police, and other security agencies in tackling terrorism and other emerging threats in Nigeria.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam, said the award was a sacred acknowledgment of the sacrifices, professionalism, and resilience displayed by police officers every day in the line of duty.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, said police operatives who died in the line of duty were the eternal sentinels of peace, and their names were etched into the soul of the police force.

He said the future of policing in Nigeria must be smarter, faster, more trusted, and unapologetically people-focused.