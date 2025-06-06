Osun APC Accuses Amotekun Corps of Harassing Members, Petitions IG

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has decried the alleged excesses of the Amotekun Corps, saying the security outfit has become the political arm of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The APC party in the state alleged that the Amotekun Corps is being used to oppress and victimise its members in the state by the Governor Adeleke’s administration.

The party, during a press conference held in Osogbo, said it had got “an intelligence report” that the security outfit would drag some APC members from Itaapa, Atakumosa East Local Government Area before a Magistrate Court following the outcry and backlash their arrests generated from the public in the last two days.

According to Mogaji Kola Olabisi, the party’s Director of Media and Publicity, who read the address, “The Osun Amotekun Corps are keeping many citizens and supporters of the APC in their secretly-operated dingy Underground Cell in their headquarters at Power-line Area, Ikirun Road, Osogbo. Family members of some of the detainees are not aware of the ordeals of their loved ones in the hands of the Osun Amotekun Corps.”

The party added that it had equally been informed that “the Amotekun Corps office in Bolorunduro Local Government Area of the state operates a disturbing cell where innocent Nigerians and members of the opposition party are brutalised and daily tortured.”

A peep into the recent recruitment into the supposed internal security outfit which ideally should be complementing the activities of the statutory security services authoritatively confirmed the fear and suspicion of the people that it has become a safe haven for PDP thugs who have been on the wanted list of the police on the account of their past criminal activities.

“The Governor Adeleke-led administration is using a decoy to arm the party’s political thugs with a directive to unleash terror on the members of the opposition and their supporters.

“Information has it that the leadership of the PDP in the state specifically sent words to the leaderships of the ruling party in all the local government council areas to forward the names of the hardened political thugs in their constituencies with a view to recruiting them for political terrorism against the opposition.

“Multiple sources from the community hinted that Adeyeri Olalekan, Adeyeri Ladele, Adeyeri Adeyeye, Ariyo Dare and Ogunsola Oladele are being detained in Amotekun detention facility in Osun over the allegation of unlawfully organising local security for the community.”

“The chiefs were arrested Tuesday last week and granted administrative bail but were later invited and re-arrested on Sunday by the retired Chief Superintendent of Police who at a time acted as the Chief Security Officer to Governor Adeleke, Field Commander of Amotekun Corps, Mr Adekunle Omoyele, who has a history of human rights violation.”

Osun APC said it appealed to the Inspector-General of Police and the National Security Adviser (NSA) to urgently come to the aid of the oppressed inhabitants of Osun State “who are being traumatised by the illegal activities of the Osun State Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps.”