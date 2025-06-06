Olawepo-Hashim: Plastic Waste Now Silent Invader of Our Homes, Food Chain

Plastic waste has become silent, but dangerous invaders of homes, oceans and even food chain, frontline politician and former presidential candidate, Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has declared on this year’s World Environment Day.

In a goodwill message he personally signed, Olawepo-Hashim affirmed that by the theme of this year’s event, “Plastic Pollution and What We Can Do to Tackle It,” Nigerians were reminded of their shared responsibility to protect the planet that sustains humanity.

He added that this year’s theme was a powerful call to action for individuals, communities, businesses, and governments to confront one of the most urgent environmental crises of our time.

Olawepo-Hashim stated, “Plastic waste has become a silent invader in our homes, rivers, oceans, and even our food chain. It threatens wildlife, undermines public health, and disrupts ecosystems in ways that demand immediate and sustained action. Nigeria, like many nations, is not immune to these dangers.

“From clogged drainage systems in our cities to polluted waterways in our rural communities, the evidence of plastic pollution is everywhere.”

The statesman, however, maintained, “There is hope – and there is something each of us can do.

“We must rethink our relationship with plastic. This begins with reducing our reliance on single-use plastics, encouraging innovation in sustainable packaging, and promoting large-scale recycling programmes.

“Governments must strengthen regulations and enforcement, while industries must invest in greener alternatives. Most importantly, our citizens – especially the youth – must lead a cultural shift toward environmental responsibility.”

The former presidential candidate warned, “We must also remember that environmental protection is not merely a policy issue; it is a moral obligation. We owe it to future generations to act boldly today so that they inherit a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable world.”

The environment advocate maintained, “On this World Environment Day, I urge every Nigerian and every global citizen to reflect, engage, and act.

“Together, we can turn the tide on plastic pollution. Together, we can build a future where nature thrives, and humanity lives in harmony with its environment.”