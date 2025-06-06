Okpebholo: Over 1,470 Security Corps Agents Trained to Tackle Insecurity in Edo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City





Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has disclosed that his administration, has reorganised and restructured the Edo State Security Corps to embrace professionalism and collaborate with security agencies to fight criminality in the state.

The governor made this known at the passing out parade of the newly reorganised Edo State Security Corps members held at the Edo State National Orientation Camp (NYSC) in Okada, Ovia North East Local Government Area.

Represented by his Deputy, Mr. Dennis Idahosa, Okpebholo said the activities of the former Corps were politicised and lacked professionalism, hence the decision to reorganise and restructure them.

“Regrettably, activities of the former Corps were politicised, and it lacked professionalism. Hence, I decided to reorganise and restructure the Corps to meet set objectives,” he said.

The governor noted that 1,472 members of the Edo State Security Corps have completed their two weeks rigorous training at the orientation camp.

He thanked the Nigerian Army for training the Corps, demonstrating the government’s seriousness in combating criminality and making the state safe for all.

According to the governor, security was one of the key elements of his administration’s five-point agenda.

He noted that the government established the Edo State Security Corps, backed by the Edo State Security Corps Governance Law 2024, to assist the police in intelligence gathering and low-level operations to combat crime.