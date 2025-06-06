Nigeria Deepens Strategic Ties With Brazil, Cuba on Innovation, Bioenergy, Technology

…As Minister Nnaji proposes joint innovation committees to accelerate South-South advancement

By Ikechukwu Emmanuel

Chief Uche Nnaji, Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, has hosted back-to-back high-level visits from the Ambassadors of Brazil and Cuba—ushering in a new era of strategic partnerships anchored in innovation, biotechnology, space exploration, and green energy.

Dr Robert Ngwu, Senior Special Adviser (Administration) to the minister, in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said the meetings were significant diplomatic moves poised to reshape South-South cooperation.

During the high-level official visit from His Excellency Carlos Garcete, Brazilian Ambassador to Nigeria, Nnaji proposed the establishment of a Nigeria–Brazil Joint Innovation and Technology Working Group. The Ambassador was accompanied by Minister Leandro Silva – Deputy Head of Mission and Counselor Alexandre Manhães – Trade Attaché

He said the group would serve as a high-powered engine for tracking bilateral initiatives, aligning research priorities, and fast-tracking joint industrial and technological ventures.

In a separate but equally pivotal meeting, Nnaji also welcomed the Cuban Ambassador, Her Excellency Miriam Morales Palmero, and announced plans for a Nigeria–Cuba Innovation and Biotechnology Working Group—aimed at coordinating bilateral action plans, aligning investments, and scaling scientific cooperation.

“Under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, innovation is no longer a buzzword but a strategy for national competitiveness,” Nnaji said.

Describing the Brazil visit as “timely and strategic,” Nnaji hailed the South American giant’s global leadership in agricultural innovation, bioenergy, biotechnology, and industrial research.

He noted that Nigeria is developing Africa’s largest Green Methanol Industrial Complex—a €7.9 billion project—and is actively seeking Brazilian collaboration in feedstock optimization, ethanol technology, and clean fuel certification.

Priority areas discussed included: Agricultural R&D through knowledge exchange with EMBRAPA and Brazilian sugarcane/soybean innovation systems; Biotech and health innovation, especially in vaccine development and diagnostics.

Another strategic area was Space technology, where the Director-General and Chief Executive of Nigeria National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), Dr Mathew Adepoju, sought collaboration with Brazil’s INPE for remote sensing, climate analytics, and disaster management; and STEM capacity building, including joint fellowships, exchange programmes, and incubation support.

To institutionalize these efforts, Nnaji proposed a Nigeria–Brazil Science and Innovation Dialogue within the next 6–12 months and called for the revival or expansion of existing bilateral MoUs.

Garcete, who welcomed the proposals, reaffirmed Brazil’s commitment to strengthening economic and scientific relations with Nigeria.

He revealed that the Brazilian Foreign Minister had personally delivered a letter inviting President Tinubu for a state visit to Brazil.

In his engagement with the Cuban envoy, Nnaji lauded Cuba’s enduring friendship with Nigeria, tracing diplomatic ties back to the 1970s.

He praised the Caribbean nation’s legendary strides in biotechnology, healthcare, and education—achievements realised despite global sanctions and economic hardship.

The minister proposed structured collaboration in six key strategic areas. areas: joint vaccine research and manufacturing; medical diagnostics and biotech equipment production; climate-smart agriculture and bio-fertilizers; renewable energy development; STEM and research exchange programs; and technology incubation and innovation fellowships.

On her part, Palmero assured of Cuba’s readiness to collaborate and noted the importance of operationalising the MoU signed during Vice President Kashim Shettima’s visit to Havana.

The Director General of NABDA, Prof. Mustapha Abdullahi, who attended the meeting, highlighted progress in Nigeria’s vaccine development initiatives and formally sought Cuba’s high level partnership.

Nnaji promptly directed NABDA to prepare a detailed work plan for submission to the Presidency.

In proposing these joint innovation groups, Nnaji reaffirmed Nigeria’s desire to position itself as Africa’s hub for industrial transformation and scientific excellence.

“Nigeria is not just open for business—we are open for breakthrough partnerships.

“With Brazil and Cuba, we have friends who share our values and our ambitions; together, we can build a future of prosperity, powered by innovation,” the minister said.

Both meetings were attended by key directors of FMIST, and Director Generals of key agencies, including NASRDA, NABDA, NOTAP, and Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC), signifying whole-of-government readiness to move from diplomacy to delivery.