NDDC Spreads Renewed Hope as Abia Communities Benefit from Emergency Road Construction

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The emergency road construction project of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has reached a community in Abia State sparking excitement and belief in the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration.

NDDC incorporated the elements of the Renewed Hope Agenda in its projects with emergency road constructions being carried out in rural communities within the catchment area the interventional agency.

The latest beneficiary of the emergency road project is Ndiambe Ozuitem in Bende Local Government of Abia State where NDDC flagged off emergency construction of Umuikwuoma – Ozu Road and emergency construction of Ozuitem road with solar street lights.

The flag-off ceremony followed the commencement of work by the contractors, Karl Offshore Services Ltd.( a subsidiary of Gas Group), attracting a large crowd that came to celebrate development.

The event which attracted prominent personalities from the community was hailed as a new dawn for the community given that it was the first time construction work would be carried on the road, which has remained inaccessible over the decades.

Speaking at the event, a retired Deputy Inspector General of Police(DIG), Azubuko Udah expressed the sense of relief that the construction of the road would bring to the people of Ndiambe in particular and Ozuitem in general.

“We are happy today that the construction of Ndiambe road is becoming a possibility. This road would be transformed from impassable to passable in the next three months,” he said.

Udah stated that Ozuitem was ready for more development, moreso as the community falls within the radius of Umuahia capital territory, noting that time has come for concerted efforts by indigenes to attract developmental projects to the community.

The traditional ruler of Umuobasiukwu Kingdom, Eze John Akaliro, commended NDDC for spreading its projects across the communities in the NDDC states, thereby giving all stakeholders sense of belonging.

“We are happy that we are now being remembered as part of NDDC,” he said, adding that hitherto projects were concentrated at the riverine areas.

Akaliro, who is a former Chairman of Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, had earlier received NDDC officials at his palace where he signed the site handover form, along with two others, including a representative of youths.

In his remarks, te Managing Director of Karm Offshore Services Ltd., Engr Mark James, assured that his firm was well prepared for the job and would diligently construct the road to the highest standard.

The contractor, who is an indigene of the community, said that he shared in the yearnings of his people for developmental projects and would do his best to contribute to the development of the area.

Spokesperson for the NDDC, Engr Ndubuisi Nkwoka, who is also the project officer for the emergency road construction, called for the support and cooperation of the community to avoid disruption of the project.

He expressed confidence in the capacity of the contractor to carry out the job according to specifications, saying that with the good conditions of the equipment deployed to site, breakdown and job delay would not occur.