Indianapolis, USA, FG Reaffirms Resolve to Partner Global Allies, Unlock Trade Opportunities for MSMEs

James Emejo in Abuja





Minister of State for Industry, Senator John Owan Enoh, has reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to partnering with global allies to empower Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and unlock digital trade opportunities, as well as catalyse industrial advancement in the country.

The minister also reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to an entrepreneurship-led industrial transformation.

He spoke at the 2025 edition of the Global Entrepreneurship Congress (GEC) and the high-level Startup Nations Ministerial, held Tuesday in Indianapolis, United States of America.

Enoh, who led the country’s delegation to the meeting, further highlighted the county’s strategic push to reposition the MSMEs sector, described as engine of economic diversification, job creation, and inclusive growth.

The minister showcased Nigeria’s robust reforms under the Nigeria Startup Act, the development of industrial hubs across states, and the roll-out of strategic interventions such as the Syndicated De-risked Loan Scheme, N1.3 trillion in MSME disbursements through the Bank of Industry (BoI), and SMEDAN’s ecosystem-building efforts including solarised innovation centres and digital enterprise programmes.

In a statement issued by the ministry, he said, “With over 39 million MSMEs contributing 84 per cent of Nigeria’s total employment, we are not merely supporting small businesses — we are investing in national resilience and the architects of our economic future.”

The minister also showcased the county’s digital ascendancy, referencing the global success of Nigerian startups like Flutterwave—now valued at over $$3 billion —as a compelling example of what is possible when entrepreneurship, regulation, and innovation intersect.

Enoh led the delegation in a series of productive bilateral meetings with key global institutions and counterparts, including the UNCTAD – on MSME competitiveness and innovation partnerships, OECD – on metrics and policy benchmarking for Nigeria’s industrial ecosystem, as well as ministries of industry and trade from Algeria, Brazil, and Indonesia – to deepen South-South cooperation and explore joint SME development frameworks, the statement added.

It pointed out that these engagements underscored the country’s leadership in shaping Africa’s voice on global entrepreneurship, while forging alliances to access technical support, capacity-building programs, and cross-border investment opportunities.

It stressed that under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, the country remained ready to scale new heights in positioning entrepreneurship as a cornerstone of its economic renaissance.