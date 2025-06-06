In Sallah Message, President Tells Nigerians Not to Lose Hope, Says Toughest Days Over

•Confident everyone will start feeling benefits of govt’s economic reforms as they gain traction

•Urges prayer for Nigeria, its leaders, security personnel, victims of recent flood disaster in Mokwa

•Other leaders congratulate Muslims at Eid-el-Kabir, urge sacrifice, compassion, prayers

Our Correspondents





President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged Nigerians not to despair, despite the current economic hardship, stating that toughest days are over.

In a message yesterday to celebrate the Muslim Eid-el-Kabir festival, Tinubu assured Nigerians that they would soon begin to feel the benefits of government’s economic reforms, as they gained traction.

He stated, “We may not yet be where we aspire to be, but I urge all Nigerians not to lose hope. Let us hold on to our faith and persevere.

“Our reforms are gaining traction, with key economic indicators now moving in a positive direction. Soon, all will feel the benefits.”

Reiterating that the toughest days were over for the citizenry, with a new era of renewed hope and prosperity now taking shape, he said, “Though the journey has not been easy, and some doubted our direction, the resilience of public and private sector leaders, along with the steadfast support of most Nigerians, is yielding results.

“I assure you that the toughest days are behind us. We are entering a new era of renewed hope and prosperity that we promised two years ago.”

The president did not fail to canvass prayers for Nigeria and its leaders at all levels. He also called for prayers for victims of the recent flood disaster in Mokwa, Niger State, and frontline soldiers, who risked their lives for the defence of the country.

He stated, “I recall recent sad developments in our country, particularly the Wednesday, May 28 heavy flooding, which submerged the market town of Mokwa, Niger State, causing deaths and destruction of properties and creating an untold humanitarian crisis.

“Let us pray for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives and fortitude for their relations. Let us join hands with the government to bring succour to the people of Mokwa.

“As we observe this Eid, let us continue our prayers for our front-line officers, who risk their lives for our safety and security.

“Let us pray for our leaders at all levels and our country. Let us pray for peace in our tumultuous world of troubles and uncertainties. Let us dedicate this sacred celebration to seeking God’s guidance and blessings for our country.”

According to Tinubu, “Eid-el-Kabir represents the high point of the sacred first 10 days of Dhul Hijjah, a period filled with opportunities for acts of worship and good deeds. It is a time for gratitude to Almighty Allah for His countless mercies upon us as individuals and a nation.

“While this festival is marked with joy and celebration, its true significance lies much deeper: Eid calls us to reflect on its core values of sacrifice, devotion, and selflessness.

“To truly honour Eid, we must embody these virtues, just as Prophet Ibrahim (AS) exemplified complete submission to Allah’s will and as our Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) has taught us. Let this sacred occasion renew our commitment to these ideals.

“Eid-el-Kabir also reminds us of our responsibilities beyond faith: to show resilience, tolerance, compassion, and dedication to the progress of our beloved country.

“I reaffirm my commitment to these values and express my deep appreciation for the faith, patience, and perseverance Nigerians show as we implement bold reforms.

“Together, we have weathered challenging times and are approaching a brighter horizon.”

The president also told the nation, “The ultimate objective of these reforms is not just to improve statistics but to transform lives and set Nigeria firmly on the path to sustainable development.

“There are no quick fixes, but we are committed to repairing the foundations of our economy once and for all. Our administration will continue acting in the nation’s best interest, ensuring that the gains we are recording translate into improving people’s lives.

“We crafted our Renewed Hope Agenda to bring prosperity to every Nigerian, and we remain steadfast in our pursuit of it. As we celebrate today, remember that Eid-el-Kabir enjoins love, compassion, and generosity for all, regardless of faith or background. Let us care for one another’s well-being during this season and always.

“Let us pray for peace in our tumultuous world of troubles and uncertainties. Let us dedicate this sacred celebration to seeking God’s guidance and blessings for our country.

“May those who have more remember those in need, sharing kindness and support as true brothers and sisters. Let the virtues of perseverance, sacrifice, loyalty, faith, and shared humanity bind us closer.

“May the joy and blessings of Eid-ul-Adha multiply in our lives and the life of our great nation. May Almighty Allah accept our worship and devotion as acts of Ibadah, and may His blessings be with us always.”

Leaders Congratulate Muslims at Eid-El-Kabir, Urge Sacrifice, Compassion, Prayers

Nigerian leaders, individuals and groups from different walks of life, yesterday, congratulated Muslims on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, being marked today.

The leaders urged sacrifice and compassion at Sallah, and called for prayers for the country.

Atiku Abubakar

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar extended his congratulations to Nigerian Muslims on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, emphasising the importance of embodying the festival’s core values of sacrifice and devotion to God.

In a press statement by his media office yesterday, Atiku encouraged Muslims to seek God’s mercies through prayers for the country during this sacred period.

He stated, “The essence of Eid-al-Adha, rooted in the traditions of Prophet Ibrahim and upheld by Prophet Muhammad, calls us to reflect kindness and peace in our lives.”

The Waziri Adamawa urged Muslims to extend charity to the less privileged, stating, “Kindness and generosity are integral to our faith-values we must uphold not only during this celebration but at all times.”

He also called on leaders at all levels to embrace compassion and sacrifice, as exemplified by the festival.

Godswill Akpabio

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, prayed that the sacred festival might usher peace, love, and unity to the country.

In a statement through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, Akpabio said, “The spirit of Eid-el-Kabir reminds us of the importance of sacrifice, compassion, and kindness.

“As we commemorate the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son, we are reminded of the values of obedience, faith, and selflessness. I urge all Nigerians to embody these virtues, fostering a culture of peace, understanding, and cooperation.

“We also recognise the challenges our nation faces and the efforts of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to address them. His economic and fiscal reforms, though difficult, are yielding results and paving the way for a brighter future.

“I encourage all Nigerians to remain patient, resilient, and committed to our collective progress. Let us use this occasion to promote interfaith harmony, national unity, and development. May Allah bless our nation and grant us peace and prosperity.”

Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in an Eid-el-Kabir message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, urged Lagos residents and Nigerians, at large, particularly the Muslim faithful, to continue on the path of spirituality and peaceful co-existence.

Sanwo-Olu advised Muslims to imbibe the lessons of the sacrifice made by Prophet Ibrahim and work for the unity, peace and progress of Lagos State and Nigeria.

He stated, “Eid-al-Adha is a symbolic event in the history of mankind, particularly for Muslims, given the bountiful rewards that followed the patience and perseverance of Prophet Ibrahim, who held on tenaciously to his faith in God despite being afflicted.

“This symbolic Islamic celebration is a reminder to us that there will always be great rewards when we have abiding faith and patience in trying periods; persistence in prayers and tenacity in our beliefs.

“I want to appeal to all Lagosians to draw lessons from the Prophet Ibrahim’s examples by eschewing tendencies that could disturb the growth, development, progress, peace, unity and stability in our dear Lagos State and Nigeria.”

Dapo Abiodun

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade, emphasised the importance of the festival, which commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in obedience to God’s command.

Abiodun encouraged the Muslim faithful to embrace the teachings of Islam during this period, which underscores the significance of selflessness and compassion towards others.

“As we gather with family and friends, let us remember those in need and extend our hands to help them. The true essence of Eid lies in our ability to share our blessings with others,” he said.

The governor also highlighted the role of unity and harmony among all religious adherents in the state, stating that Eid-el-Adha serves as a reminder of the importance of coming together to foster peace and understanding among all citizens.

Bala Mohammed

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, called on residents of the state to use the occasion of Eid -el -Kabir to strengthen the bonds of peaceful coexistence, mutual respect, and unity, regardless of religious, ethnic, or political differences.

Mohammed emphasised, “Bauchi is our shared home, and the progress and stability of our dear state depend on our collective commitment to peace and brotherhood.”

In his Sallah message by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Comrade Mukhtar Gidado, Mohammed reassured the people of his administration’s unwavering dedication to delivering good governance, improving the welfare of citizens, and fostering a secure and prosperous Bauchi State for all.

“As we celebrate, let us remember to be our brothers’ keepers. Let us extend hands of kindness to the less privileged, promote understanding among ourselves, and work together to build a society grounded in justice, equity, and harmony,” he said.

Peter Mbah

Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, enjoined Muslim faithful and Nigerians to uphold the virtues of faith, obedience, selflessness, and empathy, which he described as the essences of Eid-el-Kabir.

Mbah stressed the need for every Nigerian to be their brother’s keeper, assuring that his administration would continue to build a state that avails equal opportunity to all.

Mbah, who made the call in his Eid-el-Kabir goodwill, said, “I extend warm felicitations to our Muslim brothers and sisters in Enugu State and across Nigeria on the joyous occasion of Eid-el-Kabir.

“This sacred festival commemorates the very values of faith in God, selflessness, empathy, and a deep sense of shared responsibility towards one another that must continually define our common humanity.

“Therefore, as we mark this solemn celebration, I urge us to reflect on its core lessons and extend love, support, and compassion to those around us, especially the less privileged.”

The governor appreciated “the contributions of the Muslim Ummah in Enugu State to the progress and diversity that continue to define our dear state”.

He said, “As a government, we will continue to promote and invest in policies and initiatives that foster inclusiveness, religious harmony, and equal opportunity for all.”

George Akume

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, appealed to Nigerians, particularly the Muslim Ummah, to reflect and commit to renewed national development.

In a statement, Akume felicitated with all Muslim Ummah, on the Eid celebration.

He stated that the occasion marked a significant milestone in Nigeria’s democratic journey as it coincided with the second anniversary of the Tinubu administration.

The SGF urged Nigerians to reflect on the life of Prophet Ibrahim, which symbolised faith, sacrifice, obedience and total reliance on the will of Allah.

He stressed the need to use the celebration to reflect deeply on the values of peace, unity, compassion, and patriotism.

CDS, PSC, Police

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa; Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) Hashimu Argungu (Rtd); and Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, felicitated the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir.

Musa, in a statement by Acting Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, said the essence of Eid-el-Kabir was wholesome sacrifice.

Expressing deep appreciation on behalf of the entire Armed Forces of Nigeria, the CDS said, “As we navigate through the many complexities and opportunities of our time, I wish to take this moment of Eid-el-Kabir to acknowledge your unwavering service, resilience, and sacrifice in the defence of our beloved nation.”

To the troops on the frontlines safeguarding communities, the CDS said, “Your courage and commitment continue to inspire hope and confidence in the hearts of all Nigerians. You are an embodiment of patriotism, and your sacrifice will never go unrecognised.

“Our armed forces stand as a symbol of unity, professionalism, and discipline. We remain committed to upholding our constitutional responsibilities, protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Nigeria, and supporting civil authorities in maintaining peace and order across the country.”

Musa urged every citizen to continue to work with the security forces by providing timely and credible information, promoting unity, and rejecting all forms of extremism, misinformation, and disunity.

Argungu, in a statement by Head of Press and Public Relations of the commission, Ikechukwu Ani, called for renewed commitment to unity, tolerance, and pursuit of the common good.

Argungu said the sacred celebration “reminds us of the virtues of faith, obedience, sacrifice, and compassion, which are fundamental to building a peaceful and just society”.

He added, “As we commemorate this festival, let us renew our commitment to unity, tolerance, and the pursuit of the common good.”

Egbetokun, on his part, acknowledged the spiritual significance of the period, and urged all Nigerians to sustain the good virtues of tolerance, compassion, and emulate the righteous ways of past prophets as encouraged in Islam, to bolster the promotion of peaceful coexistence and national unity.

A statement by the Force Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, said the IGP also directed heightened security deployments across the country to ensure a peaceful celebration.

Adejobi stated, “Commissioners of Police (CPs), Tactical Commanders, and their supervisory Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) have been instructed to strengthen security at Eid prayer grounds, recreational centres, and other public spaces. Additionally, officers have been tasked with conducting intelligence-led patrols, surveillance operations, and strategic stop-and-search duties to forestall any security threats during the festive period.”

The IGP urged Nigerians to remain law-abiding and celebrate in an atmosphere of peace and brotherhood, as the month of Dhul-Hijjah is one for reflection, showing gratitude to the Almighty, and attaining abundant rewards in the spirit of celebration and sharing with the needy in society.

Jibril Barau and Solomon Adeola

Deputy President of the Senate, Jibrin Barau, and Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation, Senator Solomon Adeola, emphasised the importance of unity among the citizens.

Their messages were contained in two separate statements by their special advisers on media, Messrs Ismail Mudashir and Kayode Odunaro yesterday.

Barau urged Muslims and, indeed, all Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for peace, unity and the country’s progress, calling on citizens to continue to pray for the well-being of the country and to offer their full support to Tinubu.

He added that the president was genuinely working for peace and socio-economic prosperity of the country.

Adeola, senator for Ogun West Senatorial District, enjoined all Muslim faithful to pray for peace and the consolidation of the gains of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu administration.

He said strict adherence to the teachings of Islam in the areas of sacrifice, love, brotherliness, piousness and peaceful coexistence would assist Nigeria in consolidating the observable gains of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Nyesom Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, called on Muslim residents ofthe FCT to see the celebration of Eid Kabir as not only a spiritual milestone but also a time to renew their collective commitment to peace, tolerance, and mutual respect.

Wike made the appeal yesterday in an Eid-El-Kabir greeting to Abuja residents.

He reminded the residents of the profound values embodied in Eid-el-Kabir—sacrifice, obedience, and unwavering faith, as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim (AS).

He said the occasion was a time to reflect on the deeper meaning of submission to the will of Allah, and to recommit to compassion, generosity, and unity.

The minister commended the Muslim community in the FCT for their enduring contributions to the growth and peaceful coexistence within the territory, stating that their values and sense of community are integral to the shared progress of the FCT.

Ajibola Basiru

A governorship aspirant in Osun State and National Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Ajibola Basiru, in a release by the spokesperson of campaign group, Professor Sulaiman Ajala, felicitated with Muslims for witnessing another Eid.

The release said, “We thank the Almighty Allaah for another grace of life to be part of this year’s celebrations. It’s a privilege not by our doing or strength or power.

“I want to appreciate the people of Osun State for sustaining the confidence in APC. I appreciate the sacrifice we have made so far under the clueless administration in the State.”

“I also thumb up for the support so far given to the federal government under Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, with the policies turning things around gradually for Nigerians.”

Lanre Issa-Onilu

Director-General of National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, urged Nigerians to use the Eid-el-Adha celebration as an opportunity to promote national unity through tolerance and strengthen commitment to environmental responsibility amid growing ecological threats.

Issa-Onilu, in his goodwill message, linked the significance of the religious celebration to the broader civic values that the country must urgently embrace to sustain peace and development.

In a statement by the agency’s Deputy Director, Communications and Media, Mr. Paul Odenyi, the NOA boss stressed that the occasion should serve as a moment of sober reflection for Nigerians to renew their dedication to harmonious coexistence and sustainable living, particularly in light of the recurring climate-induced disasters facing communities across the country.

NLC

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) asked government at all levels to take all necessary steps to bring down the cost of living in the spirit of the season.

In its message by Acting President, Comrade Audu Amba, NLC said the period was a moment for sober reflection.

It stated, “We would like to use the opportunity to renew our call on the government at all levels to take all the steps necessary to bring down the cost of living.

“We also call on the government to bring to an end the spate of insecurity across the country in order to, among other things, create the necessary environment for celebration in all nooks and crannies of Nigeria.”

NLC counselled Nigerians not to give up hope on their country because of the present challenges, saying, “We urge them and, indeed, the generality of Nigerians, to imbibe the spirit of Eid-el-Kabir, which is faith, obedience and sacrifice for a better Nigeria.

“Although we note with concern the skyrocketing prices of rams and other food items, we, nonetheless, wish our own Muslim faithful a faith-renewing Eid filled with love, prosperity and peace.”

Siminalayi Fubara

Suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, called on Muslims to reflect on the values of sacrifice, obedience, and faith as they celebrated Eid-el-Kabir.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, yesterday, Fubara encouraged Muslims to use the occasion as an opportunity to pray for peace, unity, and prosperity.

The suspended governor stated the need for unity, especially at a time when Nigeria faced serious challenges from insecurity and economic difficulties.

He stressed that forgiveness, compassion, and unity were central to the teachings of the festival, and urged the Muslim faithful to act on these values in their daily lives.

Sokoto Police Command

Sokoto State Police Command unveiled a comprehensive security plan to ensure a peaceful and incident-free celebration.

According to the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Musa, the command has deployed personnel strategically to prayer grounds, recreation centres, markets, and major highways.

“We have finalised comprehensive security arrangements to ensure a peaceful and incident-free Eid Kabir celebration across the state,” Musa said, in a statement.

The security plan included heightened visibility, intelligence gathering, traffic control, and collaborative vigilance with community leaders, religious bodies, and sister security agencies.

Musa urged the public to adhere to safety guidelines, including reporting suspicious activity immediately and avoiding overcrowded areas.

The commissioner also extended warm felicitations to the Muslim Ummah in Sokoto State, wishing them a blessed Eid Kabir.

IPCR

The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) called on Nigerians to promote peace and harmony in their communities, recognising that peace is essential to national development and progress.

The advice was given by Director-General of the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR), Dr. Joseph Ochogwu, in his message on Eid-el-Kabir.

The institute, while extending warm greetings to Nigerians, wished them a joyous and peaceful celebration, marked by love, compassion, and unity.

Ochogwu stated that Sallah was a significant occasion in the Islamic calendar, symbolising the values of sacrifice, gratitude, and community.

The director-general stated that the spirit of Sallah should guide Nigerians in their interactions with one another, fostering a culture of peace, tolerance, and understanding.

