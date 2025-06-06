Ijebu Boys Economic Forum Charts Path to Regional Devt, Growth

The Ijebu Boys Association has successfully hosted the maiden edition of the Ijebu Economic Forum, uniting a diverse mix of stakeholders, which ranged from Ijebu dignitaries and local entrepreneurs to startups, fintech innovators, service providers, and creative artists.

The forum served as a platform for discussing strategic pathways to economic empowerment through health-focused and socio-cultural initiatives tailored to the unique opportunities in Ijebuland.

Held under the theme “Health to Wealth: Catalysts to the Economic Development of Ijebuland,” the summit explored how improved health outcomes can serve as a springboard for broader economic growth. Discussions focused on actionable strategies to enhance well-being as a foundational element of prosperity in the region.

In his welcome address, President of the Ijebu Boys Association, OlagbuyiOduniyi, highlighted the group’s evolving mission to bridge entrepreneurship gaps in semi-urban and rural communities across Ijebuland.

“Beyond our medical outreach programs, IJ BOYS is passionate about economic empowerment and community development,” he stated.

Oduniyi also shared the story behind the Association’s formation. “We are childhood friends from different primary and secondary schools in Ijebu Ode who reconnected in 2016 after years apart. The loss of one of our members—unbeknownst to many—sparked the need to create a platform for fellowship and impact. That platform became the Ijebu Boys Association, with our motto: ‘IdagbasokeAkileIjebu’—meaning ‘Development of Ijebuland’.”

He recounted how the group began with supporting widows of deceased members, followed by annual medical outreach programs and food relief efforts.

“This five-day 2025 convention marks a significant leap from our traditional three-day outreach, and we remain committed to sustained progress,” he added, noting that the Association is non-political, nonprofit, self-funded, and boasts a global membership.”

Renowned socio-political researcher, and second republic politician who moved motion for the creation Ogun State University, Professor Bankole Okuwa, was chairman of the occasion.

In his welcome remarks, he extolled the ‘boys’ for the economic forum initiative and for all they have been doing for Ijebuland since formation. He commended the association over the choice of the theme chosen for the forum, reiterating the timeless truth that “Health is Wealth.” He also applauded association for their unity and developmental contributions, urging them to remain above the divisiveness of partisan politics.

The special Guest of Honour and Keynote Speaker, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, who is two-term Ogun State Commissioner for Industry and Commerce, and Chairman of Oodua Group of Companies, commended the entrepreneurial heritage of the Ijebu people. He called on traditional rulers to foster investment-friendly environments, encourage collaboration, and adopt a culture of maintenance to spur sustainable development. Ashiru also emphasized the need for Ogun State to invest in emerging sectors such as cybersecurity, especially in light of rising cybercrime challenges.

Also ,President of the Ijebu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture urged the community to break free from stagnation and rediscover its renowned spirit of innovation.

“Ijebu must not remain trapped in nostalgia. We must embrace progress and lead with creativity,” he emphasised.

Delivering a message on behalf of the Ogun State Commissioner for Finance, Mr. DapoOkubadejo, , Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Finance, Mr. Wale Kuku, stressed that the future of Ijebu lies in agriculture. “We are sitting on wealth—our land. Let us cultivate it. I also call on Ijebu sons and daughters in the diaspora to return home and invest in our shared future.”

Echoing the summit’s central theme, Chief Medical Director of OlabisiOnabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu, Dr. Oluwabunmi Fatungase, underscored the critical link between health and economic advancement.

“Health is not just a slogan—it is the backbone of development. I urge our people to prioritize regular health checkups as a key to individual and communal prosperity.”

The summit concluded with the presentation of free medical insurance certificates to selected residents and the donation of essential medicines to local hospitals. These acts reflect the Ijebu Boys Association’s enduring commitment to improving healthcare access and outcomes—core pillars of their broader economic development agenda.