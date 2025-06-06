Heirs Technologies Equips Africa’s Future Tech Leaders with Real-world Exposure

Heirs Technologies, a leading player in Africa’s digital transformation journey, has taken another major step toward developing the continent’s next generation of tech innovators. The company is executing this vision through its dedicated training academy, i-Academy, an in-house talent development platform designed to skill and certify young African professionals.

As part of the academy’s Supplementary Technical Engineering Program (STEP), trainees recently visited the renowned Cisco Edge Centre to gain firsthand exposure to cutting-edge cloud networking technologies and professional expertise.

The 2025 Cloud and Security Cohort commenced in April with the onboarding of 100 aspiring engineers, carefully selected from over 3,600 applicants across Nigeria. The program integrates global best practices from CompTIA, a recognized international partner, mentoring and coaching from expert instructors and exposure to industry leaders, leads to internationally recognized certificate of participation, positioning trainees to thrive in today’s rapidly evolving digital economy

“At Heirs Technologies, we’re not just solving today’s tech problems, we’re shaping tomorrow’s talent,” said Ivy Ikpeme-Mbakwem, VP, i-Academy, Heirs Technologies. “Visits like this form a crucial part of our mission to give African youth meaningful exposure, practical skills, and access to mentors who can guide them into global tech leadership.”

This initiative is part of a broader commitment by the Heirs Holdings Group, under the leadership of Tony Elumelu, to unlock Africa’s potential through youth empowerment, entrepreneurship, and digital innovation.

With the STEP programme, Heirs Technologies is positioning itself not only as a technology leader but also as a talent accelerator, offering structured learning, hands-on engagements, and real-industry experiences that prepare young Africans for success in a digital world.