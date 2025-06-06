Gwandu Emirship Tussle: Buhari Congratulates Bashar over Supreme Court Victory

•As Jokolo accepts verdict as Allah’s will

Alex Enumah in Abuja





Former President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Emir of Gwandu, Major-General Muhammad Iliyasu Bashir (Rtd), over his legal victory at the Supreme Court.

Buhari applauded his friend, Iliyasu, who was also a course mate in the military, for a well-deserved victory, according to Buhari’s media aide, Mr. Garba Shehu.

Bashar and the deposed Emir, Major Al-Mustapha Haruna Jokolo, (Rtd), had been locked in a legal battle in the last 23 years over the lawful occupant of the throne.

The matter was put to rest on Wednesday by a split decision of three-to-two by a five-member panel of justices of the apex court.

Reacting, the media aide said in a telephone call from London that Buhari expressed his felicitations to the Emir, and urged him to do more to build on the successes and achievements he had attained, even as he faced a challenging distraction from the prolonged litigation.

Shehu quoted Buhari as saying, “You have always worked for the betterment of your people and the nation, even under those circumstances. I hope you will continue to promote peace, happiness, and prosperity of the people in Gwandu Emirate and beyond.

“I thank Allah for this victory and pray for your long life and good health.”

The Supreme Court had in a split decision of three to two dismissed the case of Jokolo on the grounds that he did not initiate the suit via due process of law.

In the majority judgement, the apex court held that the deposed Emir failed to serve a pre-action notice on the governor of Kebbi State, a crucial step in initiating the suit.

According to the majority judgement, the procedural lapse robbed the trial court of its jurisdiction to entertain the suit in the first place, and consequently rendered the entire proceedings and judgement of both the trial court and Court of Appeal null and void.

The apex court subsequently set aside the concurrent judgements of the two lower courts in favour of Jokolo.

Jokolo accepted the judgement of the Supreme Court as the will of Almighty Allah.

In a statement, the former Emir expressed deep spiritual acceptance of the court’s final ruling.

“Almighty Allah’s Will has prevailed, and we are in total submission to His Divine Will,” Jokolo said.

He added that although the judgement did not favour him, he believed it reflected a higher purpose known only to God.

The deposed emir praised the efforts of his legal team, particularly Barrister Sylvester Imhanobe, whom he credited for representing him across numerous courts, including state, federal, and appellate courts, without losing a single case until the final Supreme Court ruling.

He commended Imhanobe’s unwavering dedication, integrity, and personal sacrifices, despite not holding the title of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Jokolo also acknowledged Supreme Court Justices Uwani Abba Aji and Ibrahim Musa Saulawa for delivering what he described as courageous minority judgements, calling them “real, respected, and honourable members of the Supreme Court.”

However, Jokolo criticised other members of the judiciary, accusing some of compromising justice. He warned that divine retribution awaited those who perpetuated injustice.

Jokolo also directed strong remarks at certain traditional rulers and political figures in Kebbi State, accusing them of betrayal and manipulation.

“To those who thrive in perpetuating injustice, they should know that Almighty Allah is just, abhors injustice, and is very swift in retributive justice,” he stated.

Jokolo expressed deep gratitude to his supporters, legal counsel, family, and the general public.

He reaffirmed his commitment to Nigeria and to the responsibilities he believed were divinely placed on his shoulders.

“I shall never fail you in my next line of service to my beloved country, Nigeria,” he added.