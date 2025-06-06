Golf: eTranzact Classic Tees off with Record N50m Pro Purse

Africa’s leading digital payments platform, eTranzact, has announced a record breaking N50million as professional purse for the third edition of the eTranzact Golf Classic set for the prestigious Lakowe Lakes Golf Club in Lagos, Nigeria, from June 12 to 14, 2024.

This year’s championship, running under the Professional Golf Development (PGD) Tour, will be the biggest local Tour Purse The announcement has already triggered entries from elite golfers from over 10 African countries, including Ghana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Kenya, Cameroon, Togo, and Ivory Coast. The event will also be featuring lady professionals.

Chief Executive Officer of eTranzact, Niyi Toluwalope, said the tournament is growing significance in uniting Africa’s finest golfing talent.

“The eTranzact Golf Classic has evolved into one of the premier events fostering golf excellence on the continent, much like our innovative solutions have transformed the financial sector, this championship reflects the innovation, inclusivity, and ambition we stand for.” Toluwalope stated.

He added that, “This year’s record-breaking purse underscores our commitment to elevating the value and recognition of African professional golfers in the quest to creating a pathway for global success.”

Commissioner of the PGD Tour, Femi Olagbenro, praised eTranzact’s dedication to advancing professional golf in Africa. “Since joining the PGD Tour calendar in 2023, eTranzact has demonstrated unparalleled commitment to growing the sport,” Olagbenro remarked.

“The PGD Tour was established to nurture and showcase Africa’s professional golfing talent to the world, and the unprecedented participation in this year’s event—driven by the substantial prize money—marks a milestone in our three-year history.”

The three-day championship will bring together a competitive field of professional players while invited amateurs will feature in the closing round. With players from across the continent vying for the top prize, Ikoyi -based Francis Epe has won the last-two editions of the event.