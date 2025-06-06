Francesca Uriri: Building a Powerful Future for African Women, Girls

Francesca Uriri is a force for change and a catalyst for transformation in pursuing gender equality and women’s empowerment. As the visionary founder of Leading Ladies Africa, she’s spent years championing gender equity and women’s leadership, inspiring a new generation of African women and girls to reach their full potential. With a remarkable career marked by determination and passion, Uriri has been instrumental in shaping a movement that celebrates African women and girls’ strength, resilience, and potential. With a storied career spanning nearly two decades, she has defied conventions, shattered glass ceilings, and inspired countless individuals with her unwavering dedication to creating a more just, equitable, and inclusive world. In this powerful interview with MARY NNAH, Uriri shares her insights on leadership, social impact, and empowerment, offering a glimpse into the mind of a true leader and changemaker.

What drives your passion for gender equity and women’s leadership, and how did you become involved in this work?

As a young Nigerian girl, I was born into a deeply patriarchal and oppressive society – one that believes (and still believes), that girls and women were somehow inferior based solely on gender. This did not sit right with me, especially as I was raised in a household where both of my parents’ modelled equity and equality on a regular basis. And so, I began to explore thoughtful, creative ways to advocate for gender equity in a way that was empowering, educative and inspiring. That’s how Leading Ladies Africa was born. We started first as an editorial, storytelling platform for African women, and have steadily evolved over the years to launching, developing and scaling programs that support our advocacy, editorial and communications campaigns.

As the Founder of Leading Ladies Africa, what’s your vision for the organisation, and how do you see it impacting the lives of African women and girls in the next 5-10 years?

Through my work at Leading Ladies Africa, my vision is to see a just world where gender inclusive leadership for African women and girls becomes the norm, not the exception. Where they have equal opportunities and access to live more meaningful and impactful lives, without systemic, cultural, religious and political barriers impeding their progress. And we’ll see the impact not just with the women and girls themselves, but also have stronger economies, more equitable societies, and communities that protect and advance women, and not harm them.

You’ve had an impressive career spanning nearly 20 years. What’s been the most pivotal moment or experience that shaped your journey so far?

This may not be the answer that people are expecting to hear, but I honestly think that the most pivotal moment (or season), was when I started out. I launched my career (as you can probably remember Mary lol) at Sesema PR run by the late Alima Atta. It was there I learned the “tools of the trade,” and developed the foundation for all the skills that are required in what has today become an incredible career in Corporate Communications and Public Affairs. Starting in a boutique-style PR agency, where I was quickly exposed to a variety of clients and brands, really set the stage (and tone) for my career in subsequent years.

As a woman working in Corporate America, what successes have you seen in your role, and how can others learn from you?

Again, I’m going to answer this question a little differently. The most important, and perhaps meaningful success that I’ve seen working in Corporate America, is that I’m here. Yes, that’s right, I’m here, fully present and showing up as myself. I’m not just a woman here, I’m a Black/African/Immigrant woman, and within those descriptors are immense opportunities for me, but also incredible challenges and obstacles that I’ve had to surmount to be here. So, the lesson is this: these spaces weren’t historically created for “people like us,” and so to blaze the trail and break new ground, you will have to face moments of intensity. So, prepare yourself for that. But I think it’s worth it. At least it has been for me.

You’re a writer, a corporate leader, and a social impact advocate. How do you balance these different passions and pursuits, and what advice would you give to others looking to navigate multiple interests?

First of all, as they say in Naija parlance: “E no easy o!” Lol! But seriously, I think you have to make time for what is important. Writing is important to me, so is my career, and so is Leading Ladies Africa – so I make the time to nurture these gifts and talents. I’m an incredibly driven woman, who has a high sense of responsibility to God for giving me these gifts and opportunities – so I suppose that I try to maximize them in a way that will make my heavenly Father proud.

What’s the most important lesson you’ve learned throughout your career, and how has it influenced your approach to leadership and social impact?

I’ve learned the importance of showing up and putting in the work – there’s just no getting around it. We live in a world where social media photos and videos make it all look easy, but the truth is that it’s not always that way. So, you need to show up and do the work, not just the appearance of doing the work, but actually getting it done. And also, just consistently developing capacity. My Warri people say: “person nor dey know finish.” So, keep learning, be open to feedback, keep evolving, do the work, and surround yourself with people who understand the work and can get it done. This perhaps sums up my approach to leadership.

You’ve been recognized by the United Nations as one of the 100 Most Influential People of African Descent. What does this recognition mean to you, and how do you hope to continue making a positive impact?

As someone whose organisation, through the #LLA100Women initiative, has honoured the impact and contributions of African women for over 10 years, I was quite (and very pleasantly surprised). I’m used to being in the background, so being recognised by the United Nations on a platform that also recognised so many other inspiring Africans, doing impactful work on the continent and in the diaspora, was really very encouraging. It spurs me on to continue to champion and advocate for African women and girls in the years to come.

What’s one thing you wish people knew about you, and how do you hope to be remembered in your lifetime?

I think those closest to me know that I can be incredibly introverted, and maybe even a little reclusive – I need a lot of quiet and alone time to recharge and refuel. I’d like to be remembered as a woman who lived fully, loved and loved deeply.

What was your childhood like, and how did your upbringing influence your values and passions?

My Father was in the Nigerian Navy, so I grew up on a huge Naval Base. When I say huge, I mean hugggggeeee! Thousands of people from different walks of life, cultures, tribes, religions, dispositions, etc. And what that taught me was first, the power of community, and also the power in difference and diversity. It’s shaped the way I’ve become as an adult, where I’ve learned to fully embrace diversity and be inclusive of everyone. It also gave me a strong sense of justice – it grieves my spirit when there is any type of injustice against anyone, and so I try to use my voice and my talents to speak up. Perhaps that is also informed by the choice of work as a women’s and girls’ advocate.

Who were some of the key figures in your early life who helped shape your perspective on gender equality and women’s empowerment?

Definitely my parents! I was born into a home where I was wanted, and where I was loved – that is a core memory that shapes every child – to know that you were wanted and loved. My father in particular was very intentional about expanding my mind and building me up, he exposed me to different aspects of culture – books, music, travel, art, science, etc. By the time I was 10, I’d read so many books that had broadened my worldview. My father also encouraged my brother and I to constantly ask questions, however uncomfortable or difficult. Because he believed that asking questions caused you to pause, reflect and come up with solutions. Most importantly, he ensured that I saw myself as a full, complete individual, and that my gender did not make me “less than” in any way, shape or form. Those ideals have helped shape my work around gender justice and equity. By asking questions and not accepting the status quo, Leading Ladies Africa is building a powerful future for African women and girls.

What is your message to women and girls all over the world?

You are powerful. Embrace your power. Walk in it. Live it. Show it. Be it.