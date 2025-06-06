FG Inaugurates Inter-Ministerial C’ttee for 2025 Democracy Day Celebration

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





The federal government yesterday inaugurated the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) tasked with the responsibility of organising a fitting 2025 Democracy Day Celebration.

The committee was inaugurated by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume.

The SGF, represented by The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, emphasised the importance of the commemoration of Democracy Day as an opportunity to reflect on the contributions and sacrifices of those who fought for democratic dispensation in the country.

“It is my pleasure to welcome you all to the inaugural meeting of the 26th Democracy Day Celebration Inter-Ministerial Committee.

“This year’s Democracy Day Celebration is an opportunity to reflect on the contributions and sacrifices of our founding fathers to attain independence for our dear nation and to retrospect on the daunting challenges and trauma that other democratic champions faced in their collective efforts to wrest power from the grip of military dictatorship.

“To celebrate this day in their remembrance is to honour and recognise their place in history,” he said.

He noted that the annual Democracy Day Celebration was an opportunity for government to showcase its achievements and present its scorecard to Nigerians.

He also charged the IMC to work collaboratively with President Bola Tinubu to realise the Renewed Hope Agenda for a better Nigeria.

The proposed activities lined up for the 2025 Democracy Day celebration include a World Press Briefing June 6, a Special Juma’at Service on June 6, a Church Service on June 8, Youth Programme to be held on June 9, Public Lecture, June 11 and the Presidential Broadcast alongside Parade on June 12.

In addition to the SGF, who chairs the inter-ministerial committee, other members include, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris Malagi; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar and Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike.

Others are Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo; Special Adviser to the President, Policy and Coordination, Hadiza Bala-Usman; Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; Director-General, Department of State Services, Oluwatosin Ajayi; Commander, Guards Brigade, Brig. Gen. Adebisi Onasanya; Perm Sec. General Services Office, OSGF, Dr. Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri, Perm. Sec., Ministry of Health; Kachollom Daju and Perm. Sec. Political and Economic Affairs Office (OSGF)- Member/Secretary, Nadungu Gagare.

The committee has as its terms of reference to plan, organise and execute all approved activities befitting the Democracy Day Celebration, document for posterity all activities for the Democracy Day Celebration and perform any other assignment as may be required towards the successful implementation of the celebration.