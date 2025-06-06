  • Friday, 6th June, 2025

Ex-CJN Mohammed Uwais is Dead

Breaking | 14 minutes ago

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Mohammed Uwais, is dead.

He died on Friday in Abuja, according to a family source. He was aged 88.

The former CJN would have been 89 on June 12.

Meanwhile, preparations for his funeral prayer and burial are said to have begun.

Born on June 12, 1936, Justice Uwais served as the Chief Justice of Nigeria from 1995 until his retirement in 2006.

After retiring from the Supreme Court, he was appointed by the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua to lead the Electoral Reform Committee, where he played a key role in efforts to improve Nigeria’s electoral system.

Details later.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.