EU Reaffirms Commitment to Supporting Dairy Farmers Improve Productivity

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The European Union (EU) has reaffirmed its commitment to support local dairy farmers in Nigeria, address the key challenges affecting the quality and quantity of milk produced by their cattle.

The EU identified the key challenges to include water shortage, the non-affordability of vaccines and medicines, and impeded access to quality feed for cows.

Acknowledging the broader issues facing the dairy sector, the EU emphasised its plans to assist farmers in enhancing their storage capacity and improving critical production inputs such as feed and water.

These efforts aim to boost the quality of dairy products, increase productivity, and ultimately raise farmer’s income.

A recent visit of an EU team to the Kaduna-based Naturell Dairy, a member of EuroCham Nigeria contributing to the growth of Nigeria’s dairy sector, was an opportunity to witness first-hand the successes and challenges of dairy farming and processing in Nigeria.

Team Leader for Green and Digital Economy at the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Inga Stefanowicz, explained the visit was in the context of the rolling out of new EU support to agriculture in Nigeria, targeting the dairy sector, amongst others, with focus on incomes, jobs, and Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprise (MSME) growth.

She noted the goal is to improve the entire value chain from milk production and collection to transportation, processing, and storage ensuring greater efficiency and productivity.

Speaking to the plant employees and farmers, Stefanowicz explained that: “We are a donor organisation, providing the funding for many initiatives in Nigeria. We particularly recognise the importance and potential of agriculture in creating economic growth and jobs, but we also recognise the many challenges it faces.

“That’s why we want to support dairy producers, farmers who rear milk cows and others in the dairy value chain to the benefits of everyone, increasing incomes, opportunities and health of the population.”

She further stated: “We’re here to assess what’s needed to help farmers raise both the quantity and quality of their milk production. We’re meeting with farmers, companies, and stakeholders in the value chain to better understand how to tailor our support. For example, feed quality directly impacts milk output, so it’s vital to address these concerns.”

She also noted that increased milk supply to processors like Naturell Dairy would not only boost production but also expand local access to dairy products, promote business growth, and create new income streams for rural communities.

Sales Manager at Naturell Dairy, Christian Idakwoji, highlighted the company’s role in sourcing milk directly from local farmers and supporting them through training and livelihood opportunities.

“We collect milk organically from farmers’ home-grown cows, providing them with a sustainable income. However, we face challenges in transporting the milk without spoilage due to a lack of cold storage infrastructure such as cooling vans and vehicles,” he said.

He added that while Naturell Dairy had established roadside cooling points and begun training farmers in proper milk handling, further support was needed in training for aggregators, and logistics to reduce spoilage and enhance efficiency.

Local dairy farmer, Abubakar Muhammed, expressed hope in the EU’s intervention, pointing to water scarcity, high vaccine costs, and inadequate feed as major hurdles.

“We often fetch water from unhygienic streams. We urgently need access to clean water, quality feed, and affordable medication to improve our cows’ health, productivity, and our overall income,” he said.

Stephen Joshua, an aggregator with Naturell Dairy, also welcomed the EU’s involvement. “We’re pleased that the EU is stepping in to support dairy farmers. Most farmers here own about 40 cows each, but milk yields vary based on the quality of feed.

On average, each cow produces only 2 litres daily. With EU support, we expect to see a reduction in milk spoilage and a significant boost in productivity,” he stated.