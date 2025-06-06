Eid-el-Kabir: Gov Mbah Preaches Selflessness, Faith, Empathy

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has enjoined Muslim faithful and Nigerians to uphold the virtues of faith, obedience, selflessness, and empathy, which he described as the essences of Eid-el-Kabir.

He stressed the need for every Nigerian to be the brother’s keeper, assuring that his administration would continue to build a state that avails equal opportunity to all.

Mbah made the call in his Eid-el-Kabir goodwill message to the Muslim faithful on Thursday.

He said, “I extend warm felicitations to our Muslim brothers and sisters in Enugu State and across Nigeria on the joyous occasion of Eid-el-Kabir.

“This sacred festival commemorates the very values of faith in God, selflessness, empathy, and a deep sense of shared responsibility towards one another that must continually define our common humanity.

“Therefore, as we mark this solemn celebration, I urge us to reflect on its core lessons and extend love, support, and compassion to those around us, especially the less privileged.

“We deeply acknowledge the contributions of the Muslim Ummah in Enugu State to the progress and diversity that continue to define our dear state.

“As a government, we will continue to promote and invest in policies and initiatives that foster inclusiveness, religious harmony, and equal opportunity for all.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Enugu State, I wish all our Muslim faithful a joyful, peaceful, and spiritually fulfilling Eid-el-Kabir celebration.”