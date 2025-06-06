Edo PDP Condemns Okpebholo’s Continuous Use of Illegally Appointed Imposters as LG Chairmen

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has strongly condemned the perpetual use of illegal and imposters as local government chairmen by the Senator Monday Okpebholo-led administration, despite clear and binding rulings by competent courts of the land.

The party said it is of public record that there are two court judgements ordering the immediate reinstatement of the duly elected council chairmen who are still victims of Okpebholo’s unprecedented onslaught.

Those involved are the Chairman of Akoko-Edo Local Government, Tajudeen Alade; and the Chairman of Etsako West Local Government, Zibiri Marvelous.

The PDP in a statement in Benin City, endorsed by the party Caretaker Committee Publicity Secretary, Mr. Chris Nehikhare, noted that in the separate declarative judgements, the Courts held that there was indeed non-compliance with the procedure stipulated under Section 19 of the Edo State local government law, and that the duly elected Council chairmen were not given a fair hearing before their illegal removal, thereby setting aside their removal.

“The Courts therefore ordered their immediate restoration and return to office and directed the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to provide the elected council chairmen with the necessary security to immediately resume their offices.

‘Despite these explicit rulings, as well as other multiple injunctions on the matter, the Okpebholo administration has continued to flout the rule of law with impunity, abusing and making nonsense of the democratic process, which clearly outlines the structure of governance across the federal, state, and local levels, as well as the principle of separation of powers. This is not only condemnable but also poses a great threat to our country’s democracy.

“Embarrassingly, rather than comply with the court orders, Okpebholo has embarked on a vehicle purchasing spree for these illegal appointees that he imposed on the Local Government Councils, wasting millions of taxpayers’ money.”

“Apart from the fact that the beneficiaries of these reckless spending are impostors, how can a state or even local government invest humongous funds to purchase vehicles at this material time?”, the party queried.

The PDP further said: “This is our rightly insensitive, bothers on illegality, and clearly misappropriation of public funds that could have been channeled into improving the lives of Edo people, who are currently experiencing untold hardship and suffering as a result of poor leadership and mismanagement of the economy by the APC government at all levels.

“Even more troubling is Okpebholo government’s increasing intolerance of dissenting voices and opposition. Very recently, a UK-based Edo-born social media critic, Albert Obazee decried the alleged attack and destruction of his home in Benin City, the Edo State capital by thugs allegedly led by the youth leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Adun Tony Kabaka over his commentary about events, politics and governance in the State. Property worth millions of naira was said to be destroyed.

“The cowardly act, among other attacks that opposition members have had to endure in the few months that Okpebholo has held sway, is a reflection of the desperate tactics of a government that lacks popularity and has lost the trust and confidence of the people, and now resorts to intimidation and violence to silence critics. This is quite shameful and appalling.

“Okpebholo’s reckless financial misappropriation, resort to illegality and gangsterism must be condemned by all.

When it rains, it touches all roofs.”