Deeper Life Church Condemns Demolition of Properties in Lagos

Sunday Okobi

The Deeper Life Bible Church, a global longstanding pillar of faith and community service providers with branches in different parts of Lagos State and the world, has strongly condemned what it described as “the ongoing unjust and unwarranted actions by the Lagos State Government and its agencies which have systematically targeted some of the church’s properties and locations.”

Narrating the “unjustified actions against its legal properties in Lagos,” the church, through its lawyer, Nojim Tairu & Co, told THISDAY yesterday that over the past months, “our church has faced an alarming pattern of hostility from certain state agencies, leading to undue harassment, demolition threats, and unwarranted restrictions placed upon our places of worship and community centres.”

“On May 22, 2025, the Chairman of Surulere Local Government Area (SLGA), Hon. Sulaiman Bamidele Yusuf, had a meeting with the church’s representatives and declared intention to acquire the church’s land to which the church replied that the right to acquire property for overriding public interest could only be exercised by the Federal and State Governments, not a Local Government.

“Despite the above order, on May 26, 2025, SLGA, in its characteristic show of impunity and lawlessness took over the church’s premises and completely demolished same.”

According to the representative of the Church’s Legal Committee, Nojim Tairu & Co, “Deeper Life Bible Church has been experiencing systematic and targeted disruption and harassment by government agencies. Recent unjust demolitions of our places of worship include the Yaba Church, demolished by LAMATA; Olorunishola Church, demolished by LASBCA; and Lawanson Church, also demolished by the SLGA in Lagos.”

“These aggressive actions not only violate the fundamental rights of our faith community but also set a dangerous precedent that undermines religious freedom, property rights, and justice in Lagos State.”

The church noted that as a body that respect law and order, and reserves the right to call for accountability and justice, “therefore, we strongly urge the state Governor, Babajde Sanwo-Olu, and the relevant authorities to investigate these troubling developments and ensure that justice prevails. Deeper Life Bible Church has always been committed to upholding the laws of the land and maintaining peace and unity among all communities. However, the recent acts of targeted enforcement and undue persecution demand urgent redress and accountability.”

“We call upon concerned citizens, religious organisations, legal advocates, and the international faith community to stand in solidarity with us as we seek fairness, protection, and the right to worship without intimidation.”

The church vowed to stand firm in faith and justice in this time of persecution, adding that: “As a church dedicated to uplifting society through spiritual guidance, humanitarian efforts, and social empowerment, we will not relent in our commitment to peace, justice, and truth.”

“We refuse to be intimidated or silenced by unjust actions. We are prepared to pursue all necessary legal avenues to defend our rights and ensure that Deeper Life Bible Church remains a sanctuary of hope and faith for all.”

Meanwhile, the Deeper Life Bible Church, in a statement made available to THISDAY by its counsel, Nojim Tairu, yesterday, affirmed that the church is the owner of all properties at 36 Aina Street, Lawason, Surulere, Lagos, and has been in possession thereof since 2007.

According to the statement, “In January 2024, the SLGA authorities sent a Notice of Intention to remove the church building from the land in order to construct thereon a modern market. The church responded by challenging the LGA’s action in court vide suit No. YSD/4860LM/24: Incorporated Trustees of The Deeper Christian Life Ministry V. Surulere L.GA & Others, to assert her ownership right over the property and to restrain the LGA from demolishing the church.

“Subsequently, the LGA authorities invited the church for a meeting on May 28, 2024, but a day before the meeting, i.e May 27 2024, officers of SLGA and its building contractor (PRICHIO TECHNICAL CO. LTD/2nd Defendant) with armed policemen, thugs, soldiers and miscreants accompanied with a bulldozer, demolished the church’s fence.

“By the letter dated September 30, 2024, the SLGA threatened to put the church’s land to public use.

“Unfazed by the above power drunkenness and recklessness of the chairman of SLGA, the court, upon application of the church’s counsel, Nojim Tairu on May 27, 2025, made another order restoring the church to her property pending the determination of the matter.

The court also ordered the chairman, Head of Administration, Legal Officer, and other management staff of the Surulere Local Government Area to be present in court on June 30, 2025, to show cause why they should not be committed for Contempt of Court. Notwithstanding the above order, officers of the SLGA and its contractor are still on the church’s land.”