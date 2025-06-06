CDS: With Over 220m People, 900,000Sq Km Landmass, Nigeria Lacks Security Manpower

•Says illegal mining is significant contributor to communal clashes

•NAF airstrikes kill several terrorist fighters, destroy two gun trucks

•Army refutes explosive scare on Enugu farmland

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has said with a population of over 220 million and a landmass exceeding 900,000 square kilometers, Nigeria lacked the security manpower to cover every area.

The CDS, who claimed that the Nigerian military had deployed forces to secure communities affected by insecurity, noted that coordinated deployment and collaboration with other security agencies such as the police, customs, and the like was critical.

The CDS also advocated stronger border control, including the fencing of Nigeria’s border to curb illegal entry and cross border crime, even as he urged political class to take the right decisions and give the proper direction which the armed forces were ready to carry out.

This was as the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said the air interdiction by the air component of Operation Hadin Kai, has killed several terrorist fighters and destroyed no fewer than four gun trucks at Buratai community in the early hours of Friday, 5 June 2025.

At the same time, the Nigerian Army has discredited a trending report, alleging a protest in Ochima and adjoining communities in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State following the discovery of a live explosive device on a farmland.

The CDS spoke at the official launch of the Presidential Community Engagement Peace Initiative and North Central Peace Summit in Jos, organised by the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (North Central).

He said, “If people are happy and well protected, things will go better. But if they’re not, there will be a crisis. These are the things we need to understand and appreciate.”

The Defence Chief assured that the military was working closely with traditional rulers, who were deeply connected with their communities and were often the first to understand and respond to local issues.

“The North Central has been one of the most impacted zones in the country. It is home to Nigeria’s food basket and abundant natural resources. If we do not regulate the security situation in the region, our efforts will continue to be frustrated. This is why law enforcement must continue to provide the necessary support,” he observed.

He also identified illegal mining as a significant contributor to communal clashes in the region. Without regulation and reduction of illegal mining activities, the efforts of security agencies will be undermined.

Also speaking, Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, represented by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs Hon. Ephraim Usman said the initiative aimed to empower communities to take the lead in conflict resolution and peace building, recognizing that sustainable peace must be locally owned and locally driven.

According to him, it also sought to build bridges of trust between citizens—ensuring that community groups and civil society collaborate to champion grassroots solutions.

He said, “Peace begins with each and every one of us. It is time to set aside the forces that divide and embrace the values that unite us through dialogue. Today, we are not merely launching an initiative—we are igniting a movement for healing across the North Central.

“A movement that embraces inclusion. Let us walk this path together—community by community, heart by heart—until peace is no longer a distant dream, but a lived and lasting reality for all.”

Earlier the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (North Central), Dr. Mrs Abiodun Essiet, said the event was organised as part of tackling insecurity which has bedevilled the region.

She said there would be no meaningful development without peace, urging the people from the north central to embrace their diversity as a key to national development.

Speaking on the topic, “The Role of Stakeholders in Promoting Peace,” keynote speaker at the summit, Prof. Yusuf Turaki stressed the need for state governments and stakeholders to take concrete steps in addressing the root causes of violence.

He urged them to confront the actions of invaders and killers occupying ancestral lands by promoting inclusive dialogue and understanding.

NAF Airstrikes Kill Several Terrorist Fighters, Destroy Two Gun Trucks

The Nigerian Air Force has said the air interdiction by the air component of Operation Hadin Kai, has killed several terrorist fighters and destroyed no fewer than four gun trucks at Buratai community in the early hours of Friday, 5 June 2025.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, in a statement, said, “In the early hours of 5 June 2025, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), operating under Operation Hadin Kai, delivered a precision airstrike that dealt a heavy blow to terrorist elements in Buratai, Borno State.”

He stated that, acting on credible intelligence, NAF surveillance assets tracked insurgents attempting to flee with four gun trucks.

Air Commodore Ejodame explained that as the terrorists regrouped along an active route, NAF air assets swooped in, engaging the convoy with devastating accuracy, neutralising several fighters and destroying two gun trucks loaded with supplies.

He stressed that further details on the operation would be communicated soon.

Army Discredits Reports of Explosive Scare on Farmland in Enugu

The Nigerian Army has discredited a trending report alleging a protest in Ochima and adjoining communities in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State following the discovery of a live explosive device on a farmland.

A statement by the Acting Deputy Director of the 82 Division, Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Jonah Unuakhalu, stated that the reports were unsubstantiated, misleading, and lacked any credible verification.

“The attention of Headquarters 82 Division, Nigerian Army, has been drawn to recent reports in certain mainstream and online media platforms alleging a protest in Enugu following the discovery of a live explosive device on farmland.

“It is pertinent to state that the reports are unsubstantiated, misleading, and lack any credible verification. Preliminary findings indicate that no such protest occurred, and the narrative appears to be designed to incite unwarranted fear and tension within Ochima and adjoining communities in the Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State,” he said.

He said the Nigerian Army remained fully committed to the safety and security of all citizens, noting that the Service has standard operating procedures in place for the employment, handling, and disposal of explosive ordnance whenever necessary, which entails checks and safety measures in collaboration with relevant security agencies.

“We therefore assure the good people of Enugu State and, indeed, the South Easterners, that our findings revealed no immediate threat or cause for alarm in relation to the unfounded story,” he said.