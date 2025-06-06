Bankit MFB Ushers in New Era of Digital Banking

Bankit Microfinance Bank (Bankit MFB), one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing fintech powerhouses, is setting new benchmarks in digital banking by introducing cutting-edge features that combine convenience, top-tier security, and unmatched customer value.

From biometric authentication and instant free transfers to real-time alerts and cashback on bill payments, Bankit MFB is revolutionizing the way Nigerians bank.

According to Bankit MFB’s Chief Operating Officer, SimpaYekini, ”At Bankit, we’re not just building another digital bank – we’re engineering an ecosystem where security meets convenience, and every transaction brings value. Our platform is built for today’s mobile-first generation – fast, intuitive, and secure.”

”For us, it’s a bold stride towards a unicorn status, and we are leveraging innovation to drive financial inclusion while delivering seamless user experiences across all touchpoints with our app which now includes Seamless free transfers to any bank in Nigeria, biometric login and advance security protocols, Instant free alerts, bills payment with cashback and rewards on savings.”

Operating with a strong regulatory framework and liquidity assurance structure, Bankit MFB has earned the trust of thousands of users within a short period. Its secure infrastructure guarantees protection of customer funds, while its user-friendly mobile platform ensures accessibility and ease of use across all devices.