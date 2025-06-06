Attract More Government Projects to Nsukka Zone – Professional Urges Senator Ezea

Uzoma MBA

The Nsukka Professionals Association (NPA), a non-partisan group of accomplished professionals of Nsukka extraction based in Lagos, has called on Senator Okey Ezea to intensify efforts in attracting more federal and state government projects to the Nsukka zone.

The appeal was made during the senator’s visit to the association over the weekend, where he briefed members on his ongoing legislative work and constituency engagements.

Speaking on behalf of the association, NPA President, Chief Charles Nwodo, commended Senator Ezea for maintaining party loyalty and for his developmental strides so far. However, he stressed the need for greater action, particularly in addressing the lingering insecurity plaguing the area.

“We also advised the senator to cultivate common grounds with the government at Enugu State and the Federal Government at Abuja, across party lines, so as to attract more of the desired dividends of democracy for Nsukka people,” Nwodo stated.

“While we thank you for the visit, we will also praise you for staying true to your principles by remaining in the party that brought you to office. That is why we are urging you to intensify efforts by working harder than your predecessors to attract more government projects to the long-suffering people of Nsukka and to find effective solutions to the protracted insecurity problems in Nsukka zone.”

In response, Senator Okey Ezea highlighted key interventions his office has facilitated since assuming office, including the reconstruction of the Makurdi-Otukpo-Ninth Mile federal highway and the provision of solar-powered boreholes across all local governments in the zone.

“I have also facilitated employment opportunities and attracted special federal interventions in education and healthcare for the benefit of our people,” Ezea said.

He reiterated his commitment to the Labour Party and his intention to remain in the party to advance his legislative agenda.

“I intend to remain in the Labour Party to continue my legislative activism in furtherance of the greater good of the people of Nsukka,” he declared.

The meeting was attended by several prominent members of the Labour Party, including Hon. Harrison Ogara, member of the Enugu State House of Assembly; Gen. Chris Eze (Rtd); and Hon. Chief Matthias Omeh, among others.