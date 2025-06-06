Association Urges FG to Grant Amnesty to Illegal Oil Refiners

•Wants approval for modular refineries for local communities

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Association of Nigerian Refineries Petroleum Marketers (ANRPM) yesterday called on the federal government to grant amnesty to operators of illegal oil refineries and pipeline vandals in the Niger Delta, similar to the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) for ex-militants.

The association suggested establishing a presidential committee to coordinate the process, including receiving repentant illegal bunkering operators, collating their data, rehabilitation, and mapping out programmes for economic reintegration.

The group made the call during a press conference in Abuja where it read a communiqué issued after a joint meeting of its Board of Trustees (BOT) and National Executive Council (NEC).

In the communiqué read by its national spokesperson, Judith Nwachukwu, the ANRPM said the proposed amnesty should see the government approve modular refineries for locals in oil-producing communities.

“We call on the federal government to adopt the model used in the Presidential Amnesty Programme for former Niger Delta militants and extend presidential pardon and amnesty to operators of artisanal refineries and pipeline vandals,” it added.

The association also declared support for the removal of fuel subsidies by the Bola Tinubu administration. It said the former subsidy regime encouraged corruption and waste, and its elimination was necessary to create a more transparent and efficient petroleum sector.

Besides, the group expressed support for policies that promote local refining, reduce dependence on imports, and foster investments in infrastructure, which will ultimately reduce vulnerabilities to fraud and corruption.

It added: “We express strong support for President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s efforts to reform Nigeria’s fuel subsidy regime. We recognise that the previous subsidy system was plagued by vulnerabilities that fostered corruption, inefficiencies, and misappropriation of public funds, deeming its removal a necessary step towards creating a more transparent, market-driven, and sustainable petroleum sector.”

While backing the proposed 5 per cent fuel pump price charged to fund road maintenance, the group stressed that any new charges must be tied to real, visible improvements on key roads.

It listed the Benin-Lokoja-Abuja and Benin-Ore-Lagos roads as priorities, warning that the poor condition of the roads leads to product losses, tanker accidents, and rising transport costs for marketers.

“Beyond immediate repairs, we call for a strategic shift towards more efficient and safer means of petroleum product distribution. We urge the federal government to explore and invest in alternative modes of conveyance, such as robust rail gauge systems which will reduce the heavy reliance on dilapidated road networks,” it added.

ANRPM pledged continued collaboration with relevant agencies, including the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), and security agencies to tackle oil theft, product adulteration, and other challenges in the sector.

Besides, the association advocated for stricter compliance measures, digital tracking systems, and transparent procurement processes to eliminate leakages and ensure accurate accounting of petroleum products.

“ANRPM supports policies that promote local refining, reduce dependence on imports, and foster investments in infrastructure, which will ultimately reduce vulnerabilities to fraud and corruption,” it added.