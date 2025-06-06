Arik Air Partners Hospitals for Humanity on Children Heart Surgery 

Arik Air, Nigeria’s leading airline has announced itscollaboration with Hospitals for Humanity in a remarkable initiative aimed at providing about 150 Nigerian children with free open heart surgeries annually.

As part of the collaboration, Arik Air is providing flight support to Hospitals for Humanity’s medical missions to Nigeria. These missions bring together volunteer paediatric cardiac surgeons and healthcare professionals from around the globe who perform complex heart surgeries at no cost to the families involved.

Arik Air’s Chief Executive Officer, Captain Roy Ilegbodu said: “We are honoured to stand alongside Hospitals for Humanity in their mission to give hope and a second chance at life to children with congenital heart defects. This initiative aligns with Arik Air’s dedication to not only connecting people through air travel but also investing in the wellbeing of our communities.”

The Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Hospitals for Humanity, Dr.SegunAjayi said: “Over the years, Hospitals for Humanity has performed numerous successful surgeries and impacted countless lives. However, the demand remains high, and with continued support from organisations like Arik Air, even more children can receive the critical care they need.”