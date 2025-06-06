  • Friday, 6th June, 2025

Arik Air Partners Hospitals for Humanity on Children Heart Surgery 

Business | 1 hour ago

Arik Air, Nigeria’s leading airline has announced itscollaboration with Hospitals for Humanity in a remarkable initiative aimed at providing about 150 Nigerian children with free open heart surgeries annually.

As part of the collaboration, Arik Air is providing flight support to Hospitals for Humanity’s medical missions to Nigeria. These missions bring together volunteer paediatric cardiac surgeons and healthcare professionals from around the globe who perform complex heart surgeries at no cost to the families involved.

Arik Air’s Chief Executive Officer, Captain Roy Ilegbodu said: “We are honoured to stand alongside Hospitals for Humanity in their mission to give hope and a second chance at life to children with congenital heart defects. This initiative aligns with Arik Air’s dedication to not only connecting people through air travel but also investing in the wellbeing of our communities.”

The Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Hospitals for Humanity, Dr.SegunAjayi said: “Over the years, Hospitals for Humanity has performed numerous successful surgeries and impacted countless lives. However, the demand remains high, and with continued support from organisations like Arik Air, even more children can receive the critical care they need.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.