AFC Champions Shift of $4trn Domestic Savings to Transform Africa’s Infrastructure

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja and Oluchi Chibuzor in Lagos





The Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), the continent’s leading infrastructure solutions provider, yesterday, released the most comprehensive and up-to-date picture of Africa’s investable capital landscape—revealing over $4 trillion of domestic savings in banking assets, institutional funds and reserves.

The research in the 2025 edition of the State of Africa’s Infrastructure (SAI) Report underscored AFC’s conviction in the capacity for African-led investment as the foundation for scaling provision of power, transportation and industrialisation across the continent.

The AFC has 45 member countries and has invested over US$15 billion in 36 African countries since its inception.

Commenting on the findings, President/CEO, AFC, Samaila Zubairu, said: “This report provides a practical roadmap for how Africa can channel its significant financial strength into the infrastructure needed to drive industrial transformation—from scaling electricity supply to revitalising rail and building up strategic industries like steel and fertilisers. The tools exist. The capital is available. What’s needed now is coordinated action to unlock it.”

Zubairu, who spoke during a virtual launch of the report, pointed out that, “the world has changed and there is a different focus now from traditional development partners to really focus on defense and rearmament of their respective economies and of course, the factionalisation of the world.

“What that means is that this is an opportunity for Africa. That is because, as you seek to industrialise your economy and focus on defense, it means you need a secure supply chains. Of course the minerals for that is in Africa. So, Africa is not relevant; we are essential.

“I say that because it underpins one our main theses of what needs to change in Africa. The one thing that must change is that we must stop exporting raw materials and embark on transformation. It is the transformation that creates quality jobs that leads to increased savings. The only way to increase the pool of savings is by having higher-quality jobs. We have always advocated that as Africans, we must take ownership of our development and fund it.”

Zubairu stressed the need for the right structures for regulatory reforms in the continent, so as to make investment in infrastructure attractive.

Specifically, the latest SAI Report provides a conservative estimate of over $1.1 trillion in long-term institutional capital from pensions, insurance, sovereign wealth funds, and public development banks, along with $2.5 trillion in commercial banking assets and over $470 billion in central bank reserves.

It noted that despite the scale of these resources, most investments are allocated to low-risk and short-term instruments rather than being channelled into the real economy.

The AFC’s report called for targeted policy reforms, financial innovation, increased use of risk-mitigation tools, and the creation of financial structures—such as pooled funds or investment platforms—to reposition African institutions at the heart of the continent’s infrastructure transformation.

As part of the process of identifying investment opportunities, the SAI Report also seeks to shift Africa’s energy narrative—from small-scale access to large-scale, interconnected power systems capable of driving industrialisation, digital sovereignty, and climate resilience.

It pointed that under-investment in African energy was stark, revealing that in 2024, Africa added just 6.5 GW of grid-connected capacity from all sources—compared to over 18 GW from renewables alone in India.

“Installed power generation per person has stagnated in Africa while more than doubling in India since 2008, highlighting the widening gap in energy access and industrial potential,” it added.

The report further advocated for regional grid integration and private sector participation in electricity transmission, noting that Africa—in contrast to other developing regions—has yet to see a single independent transmission project.

Furthermore, it identified Angola, DRC, Tanzania, and Mauritania as key interconnector markets that could enable countries with excess generation capacity to supply power to those facing deficits—linking multiple power pools and balancing electricity flows across borders.

In contrast to the under-investment in energy, the SAI Report spotlighted the emergence of a new rail infrastructure cycle, signaling renewed momentum across Africa’s transport landscape. From east to west and southern Africa, a growing pipeline of railway projects—public and private—is reversing decades of neglect and disrepair.

Under-construction and planned lines total over 7,000 km, potentially doubling the pace of rail expansion in the decade ahead.

To showcase this renaissance, AFC also yesterday, announced the launch of the first-ever Digital Map of African Railways—a dynamic, interactive platform that provides real-time insights into the continent’s rail corridors. The tool aims to enhance project visibility, foster investor interest, and support coordination along key transport and trade corridors.

The report further identified steel, fertilizers and oil refining as Africa’s three most important strategic industrial inputs—currently dominated by some $300bn of annual imports but ripe for domestic value addition.

As a result of local production shortfalls, Africa currently consumes just 24 kg of steel per capita, compared to a global average of 219 kg, and 23 kg of fertilizer per hectare, versus 140 kg globally. Notably, the ore-to-steel supply chain represents a major untapped industrial opportunity—but realising its potential will require connecting expanding iron ore supply centres in West Africa with processing hubs and growing consumption markets across the continent.

AFC called for coordinated investment in energy, transport, and logistics to unlock competitiveness in these sectors and anchor regional production hubs.

The State of Africa’s Infrastructure Report 2025 was designed to inform investors, policymakers, and development partners. It provides actionable insights across five key sectors: energy, transport & logistics, digital infrastructure, industrialisation, and capital mobilisation. Access the full report at: State of Africa Infrastructure 2025 Report