We’re Coming for You, Air Chief Abubakar Tells Bandits, Terrorists, Insurgents, Others

Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, has sent a strong warning to criminal syndicates disturbing the country, including terrorists, bandits, kidnappers, and insurgents, declaring that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is coming for them, and will definitely find, and take them out.

Abubakar reaffirmed NAF’s commitment to defending the Nigeria’s airspace and protecting life and property across the country.

The declaration came was as the Department of State Services (DSS), in collaboration with the military, killed no fewer than 45 bandits during a raid at Kuchi town, Munya Local Government Area of Niger State.

Abubakar issued the warning during the Second Quarter Route March in Abuja, yesterday, stressing that protection of all Nigerians is NAF’s highest priority.

He stated, “We will continue to defend every inch of our nation’s airspace and stand firm in joint operations to protect lives and property across the country. Rest assured that your protection is not just an obligation; it is our highest priority.

“To the enemies of our nation, know this: there will be no hiding place for those who threaten the peace and stability of Nigeria. We are coming for you. We will find you and take you out.”

A statement by Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore EhimenEjodame, said the CAS emphasised the importance of physical fitness tests in the air force. He added that physical fitness was no longer a matter of choice, but a non-negotiable requirement.

“As a matter of policy, I have directed that all Performance Evaluation Reports must be accompanied by a Physical Fitness Test Certificate. Furthermore, no personnel will be considered for promotion without being medically and physically fit,” he stressed.

The CAS further disclosed that he had approved the construction of modern sporting facilities across several NAF bases, and the procurement of advanced gym equipment for over 22 units, which would soon be distributed and installed.

Abubakar said, “Let today’s route march be a reminder of who we are and what we stand for. Let it rekindle our fighting spirit and reinforce our shared commitment to the defence of Nigeria. We are not just marching on roads; we are marching towards purpose, honour, and victory.”

Department of State Services (DSS), in collaboration with the Nigerian military, killed about 45 bandits in a raid at Kuchi town, in Munya Local Government Area of Niger State.

The operation, which was carried out in a stealthy manner, marked yet another victory in the sustained offensive against bandits in the area.

Security sources revealed that the DSS had, with clear precision, followed the trail of the bandits and prevented an invasion of the villages to orchestrate massive attacks planned by kingpin Dogo Gide and other bandits loyal to him.

The sources said intelligence diligently acquired from the agency’s renewed covert efforts revealed that the terrorists, who were from Bilbis forest, Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State, and some parts of Kaduna State, were invited by Gide to attack villages in the Kuchi area.

“In the early hours of Monday, 2nd June 2025, bandits from Kaduna and Zamfara states, numbering about 100, heavily armed with sophisticated weapons, advanced towards Kuchi town in Munya LGA. However, operatives launched a surprise attack and waylaid the bandits in the outskirts of Kuchi town,” a source said.

The operatives reportedly engaged the fleeing dissidents in a gun duel, which resulted in the elimination of the bandits, with several injured and motorcycles and ammunition recovered.

Reports, however, stated that five of the DSS operatives sustained severe injuries and were currently hospitalised.

The source explained, “This ambush, which is part of sustained offensives against the bandits, followed the earlier decimation of over 50 bandits, and has dealt a heavy blow to Dogo Gide, who in the past months has been losing huge terrorists to the superior firepower and covert disruptions by operatives deployed to these troubled spots.

“Serious heat has been turned on them, and we hope it will be sustained. We pray that these efforts by the DSS that appear quite new and aimed at saving our communities from the bandits will continue,”

The source stressed that the success, which came just after the dislodgement of several bandits by operatives of the agency in the same area, would bring relief to the local communities.